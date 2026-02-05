ByteBridge Appoints Eric Yip as Country Manager for Australia & New Zealand to Drive Strategic ANZ Expansion

Eric Yip joins ByteBridge as Country Manager - ANZ

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a global provider of AI-ready data center, IT infrastructure, and workplace solutions, today announced the appointment of Eric Yip as Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). The appointment marks a key milestone in ByteBridge’s continued expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.



Australia’s rapid emergence as a global technology hub makes the ANZ region a strategic pillar of ByteBridge’s long-term growth strategy. With burgeoning hyperscale data center development, access to world-class renewable energy resources, and a highly skilled technology workforce, the region offers an ideal environment for high-density AI and next-generation digital infrastructure.



Australia’s position within the Indo-Pacific region also provides critical connectivity between the United States and Asia, reinforcing its role as a modern digital corridor supporting the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.



ByteBridge’s growth in ANZ will build on its strengths in data center and critical infrastructure, while continuing to support broader enterprise IT and workplace requirements through local partnerships and global expertise.



Eric brings extensive experience as a senior IT and telecommunications executive, having held leadership roles across multiple operators and technology organizations. His background spans market entry and expansion, Go-to-Market strategy, local team development, and ecosystem partnership building, making him well-positioned to lead ByteBridge’s growth in the ANZ market.



As Country Manager, Eric will oversee business strategy, operations, and partner development across Australia and New Zealand, working closely with ByteBridge’s global teams to deliver scalable, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure solutions tailored to regional needs.



Eric Yip, Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand, ByteBridge, said:

“Australia’s location as a pivotal hub makes it a strategic cornerstone for ByteBridge’s global expansion. The region offers a unique combination of scale, sustainability, talent, and connectivity — enabling the development of high-density AI infrastructure while supporting long-term resilience. By building on these strengths, ByteBridge is establishing a strong footprint across Oceania positioned at the center of the digital corridor between the US and Asia.”



Under Eric’s leadership, ByteBridge aims to accelerate the deployment of next-generation infrastructure across ANZ by combining local innovation, strong partner ecosystems, and global delivery capabilities. His appointment reflects ByteBridge’s broader strategy of empowering regional leadership to navigate market complexity while maintaining consistent global standards.



Bruce Moore, General Manager, APAC, ByteBridge, commented:

“Eric’s appointment reflects our commitment to investing in strong regional leadership. His reputation for building high-performing teams and executing locally, while leveraging ByteBridge’s global strengths, will be critical to our success in ANZ.”



Eric’s appointment further strengthens ByteBridge’s presence across Asia Pacific, following continued investments in regional leadership, delivery teams, and partner ecosystems. With operations spanning APAC, EMEA, and North America, ByteBridge supports customers throughout the full infrastructure lifecycle — from design and deployment to operations and optimization — enabling organizations to build for the future of AI and digital transformation.

