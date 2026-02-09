As Burnout and Staffing Shortages Strain EMS, Virtual Leadership Education Fills a Critical Gap

Logo by the EMS Leadership Academy EMS1's 2025 Workforce Survey Results - Top 10 Responses shared with permission of EMS1/Lexipol. A virtual exhibit hall of sponsors and partners of the EMS Leadership Summit at www.EMSLeadershipSummit.com/exhibit

Global EMS thought leaders use virtual platform to deliver diverse leadership solutions that help agencies combat burnout & strengthen workforce sustainability

The profession is stretched thin, and the workforce is struggling to hold the line.” — EMS1 Editorial from their 2025 workforce report

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many professional conferences return to in-person formats, new workforce data suggests that accessible leadership education — particularly virtual education — remains critical for EMS agencies navigating historic burnout and staffing shortages.The EMS1 What Paramedics Want in 2025 survey identified burnout as the No. 1 issue facing EMS, with 51% of respondents ranking it among their top three concerns. Staffing shortages, leadership dissatisfaction, and limited support systems were cited as key drivers.On February 5, 2026 EMS1 launched the 2026 What Paramedics Wants workforce survey , now in its 10th year. "Responses are anonymous, and the insights gained will be shared back with the community to guide decisions, strengthen services and support the people delivering care every day," said an announcement.EMS1 editors summarized last year's findings bluntly: “The profession is stretched thin, and the workforce is struggling to hold the line.”Against this backdrop, the EMS Leadership Academy has continued to expand its virtual event reach, engaging more than 20,000 participants across 44 countries and featuring over 200 leadership keynotes and interviews since launching the EMS Leadership Summit in 2019.“We are honored to bring together so many bright minds, innovators, and dedicated professionals from around the globe who bring diverse perspectives and share a commitment to strengthening the EMS workforce for the next generation of leaders,” said Robbie MacCue, paramedic & Summit co-hostThe Academy announced that the 2026 EMS Leadership Summit (May 12–16, 2026) will focus specifically on burnout, leadership trust, and workforce retention, aligning programming with the profession’s most urgent needs.“If leadership education is only accessible to those who can afford travel and time away, the profession loses valuable voices,” said Lisa Giruzzi, Summit co-host & leadership coach. “Virtual education helps ensure leadership development reaches the broader EMS workforce and helps support those who might otherwise be left out.”The Academy offers both asynchronous and live curriculum with continuing education contact hours approved through the American College of Paramedic Executives (ACPE), the credentialing body of the National EMS Management Association (NEMSMA).Industry partners supporting the annual EMS Leadership Summit include the Patient Handling And Safety Experts (PHASE), NinthBrain, Emergency Responder Safety Institute (ERSI), National EMS Management Association (NEMSMA), and Lexipol. These organizations participate in the Academy’s virtual exhibitor hall ( www.EMSLeadershipAcademy.com/exhibit ), designed to connect industry partners with EMS leaders through an accessible online environment.The continued expansion of virtual leadership education reflects a growing shift in how EMS agencies address workforce sustainability. As burnout and staffing pressures persist, accessible leadership development is increasingly viewed as an operational necessity rather than an optional professional benefit.About the EMS Leadership Academy:The EMS Leadership Academy is an organization focused on developing strong, self-aware leaders in emergency medical services. Through practical, EMS-specific training grounded in emotional intelligence and communication science, the Academy helps organizations improve retention, strengthen leadership at all levels, and build systems that support long-term success. They are also hosts of the annual EMS Leadership Summit, a virtual event that has featured over 200 industry experts and reached 20,000 prehospital leaders from over 44 countries since 2019. Learn more at www.EMSLeadershipAcademy.com and keep an eye out for the next Summit at www.EMSLeadershipSummit.com

Just 1 of the 30+ sessions from 2025 included returning keynote speaker, Dr. Nadine Levick, MD, MPH live from Israel talking about EMS safety & innovation.

