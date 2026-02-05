NFL Alumni & DEA Team Up as Super Bowl LX Wellness Warriors: Tackling Brain Health, Fentanyl Dangers and More…

QR HUDDLE

NFL Stars Rod Woodson and Patrick Kearney Lead High-Profile Events on Alzheimer’s, Sleep Apnea, Cancer Screening, and ‘One Pill Can Kill’ During Big Game Week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Super Bowl LX electrifies the Bay Area, NFL Alumni Health (NFLAH) unites with BetterBrain, Black Men’s Brain Health, GRAIL, Jim Kwik, Topcon Healthcare, DataVault AI, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to launch game-changing Super Bowl 2026 health initiatives. Super Bowl LX Week marks the launch of new NFL Alumni Health collaborations with BetterBrain, GRAIL (and its innovative Galleri multi-cancer early detection test), Jim Kwik, and Topcon Healthcare—expanding the organization’s commitment to brain health, brain performance, vision care, and proactive cancer screening through a simple blood test that can detect signals of multiple cancers early, often before symptoms appear.These "Wellness Champions" will host events on brain health, vision, pain management, fentanyl prevention, and early cancer detection—empowering former NFL players and communities with expert insights and innovative, science-backed solutions for lifelong wellness.Leveraging Super Bowl Week's global spotlight, the coalition advances NFL Alumni Health's mission: Caring for Our Own, Caring for Our Community, and Caring for Our Kids. Programming spotlights brain health and Alzheimer’s awareness, vision care, cardiovascular risk, chronic pain, substance-use prevention, and multi-cancer early detection—blending community events with national media outreach featuring former NFL players, medical experts, and public health leaders.Black Men’s Brain Health (BMBH) Initiative “When we started working on this project... I never imagined it would have such an impact on so many people's lives,” says Dr. Robert W. Turner II, a former professional football player and current brain health researcher who leads the initiative. “It is amazing to see NFL athletes come together with Alzheimer's caregivers, researchers, clinicians, and people from the community to address this critical issue.”“As a brain performance coach who’s trained elite athletes and executives, I know the power of unlocking faster learning and sharper focus—I'm thrilled to partner with NFL Alumni Health this Super Bowl Week to deliver brain-boosting strategies that help former players and fans perform at their peak for life,” said Jim Kwik, renowned brain coach and NFL Alumni Health collaborator.“As NFL Alumni and community leaders, we have a responsibility to use this moment to create lasting impact,” said Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. “By bringing together trusted partners and proven innovators like BetterBrain for proactive brain health, GRAIL for groundbreaking early cancer detection via the Galleri test, and others, we’re helping players, families, and communities take charge of their health—preventing issues before they escalate.”EVENT HIGHLIGHTSBlack Men’s Brain Health ConferenceFebruary 3–4, 2026 | Merritt College, Oakland, CAJoin NFL legends, top clinicians, and trailblazing leaders—including Dr. Robert W. Turner II—as NFLAH teams with the Alzheimer’s Association to shatter myths and arm Black men with game-changing tools against Alzheimer’s, dementia, and health disparities. Expect riveting panels, interactive workshops, and real-talk strategies to build unbreakable brain resilience.Hearts & Minds: Optimizing Health for NFL Players and Their FamiliesFebruary 5, 2026 | Presidio Officers’ Club, San Francisco, CADive into a dynamic half-day symposium with Harvard's Football Players Health Study experts—unpacking powerhouse sessions on conquering chronic pain, fortifying cardiovascular strength, shielding mental health, and incorporating proactive screening tools like GRAIL's Galleri test for early cancer detection. Former players share frontline stories, sparking actionable insights for lifelong vitality.Fentanyl Free America: One Pill Can Kill — School & Community Activation February 6, 2026 | San FranciscoTeaming up with the DEA, NFL Alumni Health delivers a powerhouse school assembly featuring player testimonials and expert tips—igniting fentanyl awareness and equipping kids with the knowledge to dodge dangers and protect their circles.Event Registration• Black Men’s Brain Health Conference: Free registration required (limited seats). Register via Eventbrite or official site.• Hearts & Minds: Open registration while seats last. RSVP via Eventbrite.MEDIA & PARTNER ACTIVATIONS• BetterBrain: Radio Row activation led by former NFC Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Kearney, highlighting proactive brain health and Alzheimer’s prevention strategies available to athletes and the public.• GRAIL: Spotlight on the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test, promoting simple blood-based screening to catch cancer signals early and support proactive health for former players and communities.• Jim Kwik: Spotlights brain performance and optimization techniques with interactive sessions and keynotes.• Topcon Healthcare: Promotes vision and eye-health awareness with early detection diagnostics. First look at new tech for media.• DEA x NFLAH: Two days of Media Row interviews (Feb. 3–6) with NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and NFLAH spokespeople—syndicated across TV, radio, and podcasts—to extend the national One Pill Can Kill campaign.Fact sheets available upon request. Follow #NFLAlumniHealth for live updates.MEDIA CONTACT Carolé Dacey-Young, NFL Alumni Health cd.young.contractor@nflalumni.orgAbout NFL Alumni Health NFL Alumni Health delivers trusted resources, programming, and partnerships to boost health outcomes for former NFL players and communities via education, prevention, and proactive wellness.For more information, visit nflalumnihealth.org.####

