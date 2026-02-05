Comer Applauds FTC Deal Holding PBM Accountable and Ensuring Lower Drug Costs for Americans

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today applauded the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) historic settlement with one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), Express Scripts and its affiliated entities. This settlement requires changes to Express Scripts and its affiliated entities’ business practices to provide more transparency to the public, drive down the cost of insulin for patients, and bring new revenue to community pharmacies.

“Today’s deal announced by the FTC is a direct result of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation that has exposed PBMs’ anticompetitive tactics driving up the cost of prescription drug prices for Americans and jeopardizing patient care. Our investigation, which culminated in a report with our findings and recommendations, found PBMs have largely operated in the dark and abused their position as middlemen to line their own pockets by passing on costs to patients. These self-benefitting tactics raise prescription drug prices, like insulin, harm Americans who need access to life-saving medication, and undermine community pharmacies. I applaud the Trump Administration for their action to drive down prescription drug prices for Americans. The House Oversight Committee will continue to do its part to ensure Americans have access to affordable medication.”

In July 2024, the House Oversight Committee released a report, “The Role of Pharmacy Benefit Managers in Prescription Drug Markets,” which exposed how the three largest PBMs —CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and OptumRx—have monopolized the pharmaceutical marketplace by deploying deliberate, anticompetitive pricing tactics that are raising prescription drug prices, undermining community pharmacies, and harming patients across the United States. The Committee also held a hearing in July 2024 with PBM CEOs.

In August 2025, Chairman Comer expanded the Committee’s investigation of the role of PBMs by seeking information about how they use foreign headquartered group purchasing organizations (GPOs) to evade transparency and oversight in the United States.