Lauft Expands Real Estate Engine to Texas; Designates Dallas-Fort Worth as Flagship Market in the State

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauft, the AI-powered home discovery engine, announced its official entry into the Texas market, naming the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex as its first flagship expansion site in the state. The move follows a successful deployment in Colorado and aims to address the growing "inventory fatigue" currently impacting one of the nation’s most volatile real estate corridors.As DFW enters early 2026 with active inventory levels reaching 20-year highs and rental vacancies peaking at over 12% in key suburban hubs like Frisco and McKinney, finding the right property is harder than ever. Lauft replaces static, filter-heavy portals with a proprietary "Match Engine" that aligns users with homes based on intuitive browsing behavior and data driven style preferences."Texas doesn't have a supply problem; it has a discovery problem," said Shane Thompson, Marketing Director of Lauft. "In DFW, renters and buyers are drowning in thousands of listings while property managers are offering up to 12 weeks of concessions just to get people through the door. Lauft is here to cut through that noise. We’re not just showing you houses; we’re matching you with the 1% of the market that actually fits your life."A Data-First Approach for the Texas Market The DFW launch introduces critical features designed for the "Buyer’s Market" conditions of 2026:For High-Volume Property Managers: With aggressive concessions stretching across the Metroplex, Lauft’s "Direct-to-Showing" pipeline allows Class-A operators to bypass the influx of "window shoppers." By providing verified financial profiles—including credit ranges and income—Lauft delivers "tour-ready" matches who have already expressed interest in a property’s specific aesthetic.For Residential Brokers: In a shifting market where "Days on Market" (DOM) is climbing past the 70-day mark, DFW agents are using Lauft to compress the sales cycle. The platform provides agents with vetted buyer data and analytics on property interactions before the first showing, ensuring time is only spent with high-intent clients."Dallas-Fort Worth is the long-term powerhouse of American real estate," Shane added. "By bringing our 'Anti-Search' philosophy to the Metroplex, we are helping the region's best agents and operators regain their pricing power through better data and faster matches."Lauft is currently available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. DFW-based property management companies and residential brokerages can apply for the Texas Early Adopter Program on their website. About Lauft: Lauft is a PropTech startup redefining home discovery through intuition and data transparency. Backed by the LAUNCH Investment Team, Lauft utilizes an AI-driven matching engine to eliminate choice paralysis for the next generation of renters and homebuyers.

