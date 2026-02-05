Industry Veteran Taylor Jones’ Wishbone Advisory Launches New eCom & B2B Scale-Up Engines for the Home Products Industry

Wishbone Advisory Logo Taylor Jones, Founder of Wishbone Advisory

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishbone Advisory, a boutique eCommerce & marketing consultancy based in Austin, Texas, today announced the launch of its eCom & B2B Scale-Up Engines, a proprietary commercialization framework designed to help manufacturers and suppliers across the home industry grow with control, clarity, and profitability.Developed by industry veteran Taylor Jones, Founder of Wishbone Advisory and former adjunct instructor of digital marketing at Queens University of Charlotte, the Scale-Up Engines are built for two distinct business models: an eCommerce Scale-Up Engine for marketplace and DTC expansion, and a B2B Scale-Up Engine for component suppliers, manufacturers, and upstream partners navigating digital commercialization and go-to-market visibility to their ideal customer profiles.“The Scale-Up Engines were born out of years of experience as a senior eCommerce executive at home brand manufacturers and deep partnerships across the supplier ecosystem,” said Jones. “Too often, companies plateau because they treat launching a new product or channel as a box-checking exercise. In reality, profitable growth depends on what happens before and, more importantly, after launch.”As buying, sourcing, and product evaluation increasingly move into digital and marketplace-driven environments, companies across the home industry face challenges that traditional agencies and consultants often overlook: SKU and specification complexity, freight economics, channel conflict, MAP enforcement, fragmented inventory, and misalignment between sales, marketing, and operations. Wishbone’s Scale-Up Engine addresses these realities by treating growth as an operational system, not a simple box checking exercise.The Scale-Up Engine is delivered through two focused applications:The eCommerce Scale-Up Engine supports manufacturers scaling across marketplaces and DTC channels, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and many other retail partners. It focuses on channel strategy, pricing architecture, catalog readiness, content systems, inventory planning, and governance required to grow profitably at scale.The B2B Scale-Up Engine is designed for component suppliers, material innovators, and upstream manufacturers who are not selling directly to consumers but must compete in increasingly digital buying environments. It focuses on commercialization strategy, partner enablement, digital visibility, product storytelling, and go-to-market alignment that supports sell-through across customer ecosystems.Both engines are grounded in the same four-stage operating framework:Diagnose: Margin-first assessment of products, channels, and go-to-market readiness to identify risk before scale.Design: Definition of operating models, channel roles, pricing and governance structures aligned to supply-chain realities.Execute: Hands-on implementation across marketplaces, retail partners, or B2B ecosystems, supported by clear systems and accountability.Govern: Ongoing controls, SOPs, and leadership-level visibility to ensure growth remains sustainable over time.Wishbone Advisory positions the Scale-Up Engines as a scalable commercialization system for the home industry from finished goods brands to the component technologies that power them. The framework is built for mid-market and enterprise organizations that have outgrown ad-hoc execution and require tighter alignment between growth, operations, and profitability.For more information on Wishbone Advisory and to inquire about its Scale Up Engine framework and engagement methods, visit https://wishboneadvisory.com About Wishbone AdvisoryWishbone Advisory is a strategy and execution firm helping home industry companies scale with discipline and control. Founded by Taylor Jones, a tenured home industry operator in senior eCommerce & marketing roles and adjunct instructor of digital marketing, the firm works with manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators across a wide array of eCommerce and marketing disciplines.

