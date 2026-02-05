Governor Newsom signs Executive Order to assist Imperial County’s recovery following 2025 August Monsoon Storms

SACRAMENTO – Governor Newsom signed an Executive Order today to expand financial support to Imperial County following the August 2025 Monsoon Storms.

The August 2025 storm system brought heavy rain, high winds, and flooding that caused power outages throughout Imperial County, overturned semi-trucks on Highway 86, damaged public infrastructure, and led to multiple road closures and extensive debris removal needs.​

Today’s Executive Order builds on the State of Emergency proclaimed in December for the August 2025 Monsoon Storms, and authorizes Cal OES to provide assistance to Imperial County, as appropriate, under the California Disaster Assistance Act and related state regulations to address validated disaster-related damages and costs beyond those incurred by the Imperial Irrigation District.

A copy of the Executive Order for the August Monsoon Storms in Imperial County can be found here.