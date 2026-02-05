Employment and Labour hosts employer session and Jobs and Careers Fair in Overstrand, Western Cape, 19 to 20 Feb

The Department of Employment and Labour, through its Provincial Office and the Public Employment Services (PES) branch, in a partnership with the Overstrand Municipality will organise an integrated stakeholder engagement session, a large-scale Jobs/Careers development event and service delivery campaign in Overstrand.

The integrated model is designed to address severe structural unemployment, acute spatial inequality, and persistent skills mismatches in the Overstrand Municipality.

The Overstrand Municipal area stretches nearly 1 708 square kilometres and is divided into three administrative areas: Hangklip-Kleinmond, Greater Hermanus, and Gansbaai-Stanford. It has the highest unemployment rate of more than 21,5 percent in the Overberg District. The region's economy is focused on finance, insurance, real estate and business services; wholesale and retail trade, hospitality; manufacturing, tourism and agriculture. While the indigent communities are in the informal sector.

Through the comprehensive integrated programme to be held alongside an exhibition - the Department will deploy its services including:

Public Employment Services - designed to register, match and counsel work seekers;

Unemployment Insurance Fund – to process unemployment insurance claims

Compensation Fund – to process compensation for occupational injuries and diseases claims

Inspection and Enforcement Services – conduct compliance with labour legislation

Alongside the Jobs/Careers Fair will be a high impact inspection blitz to strengthen workplace compliance and ethical labour practices.

Members of the media are invited to attend the rest of the programme to be held as follows:

Jobs breakfast session (Department, employers, trade unions, municipality and invited guests)

Date: 19 February 2026

Time: 08:30 – 12:00

Venue: Overstrand Municipality Auditorium

Jobs/Careers Fair & exhibition

Date: 19-20 February 2026

Time: 08:00 – 15:00

Venue: Mount Pleasant Sports Field, Hermanus

Event: Service delivery build-up sessions

Zwelihle: Zwelihle Community Hall, Lusiba Street – 10 February 2026

Kleinmond: Proteadorp Community Hall – 12 February 2026

Standford: Standford Community Hall – 13 February 2026

Gansbaai: Place for Sport – 16 February 2026

Pearly Beach: Eluxolweni Community Hall – 17 February 2026

Baardskeerdersbos: Baardskeerdersbos Community Hall – 18 February 2026

#ServiceDeliveryZA