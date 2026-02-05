Employment and Labour hosts employer session and Jobs and Careers Fair in Overstrand, Western Cape, 19 to 20 Feb
The Department of Employment and Labour, through its Provincial Office and the Public Employment Services (PES) branch, in a partnership with the Overstrand Municipality will organise an integrated stakeholder engagement session, a large-scale Jobs/Careers development event and service delivery campaign in Overstrand.
The integrated model is designed to address severe structural unemployment, acute spatial inequality, and persistent skills mismatches in the Overstrand Municipality.
The Overstrand Municipal area stretches nearly 1 708 square kilometres and is divided into three administrative areas: Hangklip-Kleinmond, Greater Hermanus, and Gansbaai-Stanford. It has the highest unemployment rate of more than 21,5 percent in the Overberg District. The region's economy is focused on finance, insurance, real estate and business services; wholesale and retail trade, hospitality; manufacturing, tourism and agriculture. While the indigent communities are in the informal sector.
Through the comprehensive integrated programme to be held alongside an exhibition - the Department will deploy its services including:
- Public Employment Services - designed to register, match and counsel work seekers;
- Unemployment Insurance Fund – to process unemployment insurance claims
- Compensation Fund – to process compensation for occupational injuries and diseases claims
- Inspection and Enforcement Services – conduct compliance with labour legislation
Alongside the Jobs/Careers Fair will be a high impact inspection blitz to strengthen workplace compliance and ethical labour practices.
Members of the media are invited to attend the rest of the programme to be held as follows:
Jobs breakfast session (Department, employers, trade unions, municipality and invited guests)
Date: 19 February 2026
Time: 08:30 – 12:00
Venue: Overstrand Municipality Auditorium
Jobs/Careers Fair & exhibition
Date: 19-20 February 2026
Time: 08:00 – 15:00
Venue: Mount Pleasant Sports Field, Hermanus
Event: Service delivery build-up sessions
- Zwelihle: Zwelihle Community Hall, Lusiba Street – 10 February 2026
- Kleinmond: Proteadorp Community Hall – 12 February 2026
- Standford: Standford Community Hall – 13 February 2026
- Gansbaai: Place for Sport – 16 February 2026
- Pearly Beach: Eluxolweni Community Hall – 17 February 2026
- Baardskeerdersbos: Baardskeerdersbos Community Hall – 18 February 2026
For media RSVP's contact Masede Mosima at: 082 887 3966 / Masede.Mosima@labour.gov.za
For media enquiries, please contact:
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.