Premier Phophi Ramathuba briefs media State of Disaster, Marula Festival 2026 and release of Limpopo 2026 road safety report, 5 Feb
Members of the media are hereby invited to attend a media briefing hosted by the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, together with the MEC for LEDET Mr Tshitereke Matibe and MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, BaPhalaborwa Local Municipality and Mopani District Municipalities. The briefing will focus on update of the status of floods in Limpopo, Marual Festival 2026 and the release of the Limpopo 2025/26 Road Safety Report for the festive season.
Details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 05 February 2026
Venue: EXCO Boardroom, Office of the Premier, Mowaneng Building
Time: 10:00
For further enquiries, please contact:
Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela
Provincial Government Spokesperson
Cell: 082 200 5357
Thilivhali Muavha
Cell: 066 011 7034
E-mail: muavhat@premier.limpopo.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.