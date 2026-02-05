Premier Phophi Ramathuba briefs media State of Disaster, Marula Festival 2026 and release of Limpopo 2026 road safety report, 5 Feb

Members of the media are hereby invited to attend a media briefing hosted by the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, together with the MEC for LEDET Mr Tshitereke Matibe and MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, BaPhalaborwa Local Municipality and Mopani District Municipalities. The briefing will focus on update of the status of floods in Limpopo, Marual Festival 2026 and the release of the Limpopo 2025/26 Road Safety Report for the festive season.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 February 2026

Venue: EXCO Boardroom, Office of the Premier, Mowaneng Building

Time: 10:00

For further enquiries, please contact:

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357

Thilivhali Muavha

Cell: 066 011 7034

E-mail: muavhat@premier.limpopo.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates