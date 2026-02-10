DentalMonitoring secures $100M investment led by Lazard Elaia Capital to power the future of orthodontic care with AI

Orthodontist reviewing patient card on the DM Dashboard with his patient Dentalmonitoring logo

DentalMonitoring secures $100M in funding, led by Lazard Elaia Capital, to fuel global expansion and AI innovation following its profitability in 2025.

Lazard Elaia Capital’s expertise makes them ideal for our next chapter: using AI to set a new standard of care and expand our leadership in remote orthodontic monitoring and beyond.” — Philippe Salah

PARIS, FRANCE, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentalMonitoring , the global leader in AI-powered software as a medical device for remote orthodontic monitoring, has secured a combined $100M investment from new investors, including Lazard Elaia Capital and ISALT, through its Fonds Stratégique des Transitions. This investment follows the company’s major achievement of operational profitability in 2025 and will fuel international expansion and product innovation. It reflects strong confidence in long-term growth of the orthodontic and broader dental markets, as well as the accelerating role of AI-powered solutions for dentistry.Founded in 2014, DentalMonitoring has pioneered AI-powered remote orthodontic treatment monitoring and is establishing itself as the new standard of care in orthodontics, with a growing customer base of more than 2 million patients and multiplying integrations with other players in the ecosystem that leverage its AI platform and unique data. With unrivalled AI capabilities and constant innovations such as DM Insights, ScanAssist, and DentalMonitoring +, the company’s platform has become the AI partner of choice for dental professionals, helping improve clinical efficiency and outcomes, as well as communication with patients.The additional capital will enable DentalMonitoring to reinforce its position in core markets such as Europe, the United States, Australia, and Japan, as well as supporting expansion into new regions, including Brazil, Turkey, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.DentalMonitoring will also continue to invest in innovation, including through the recent launch of a new software development center, strengthening its AI research and development capabilities. In parallel, the company plans to further expand integrations and partnerships across the orthodontic digital ecosystem, including appliance manufacturers, practice management software providers, and intra-oral scanning companies. Beyond orthodontics, DentalMonitoring will explore opportunities to apply its AI technology and extensive proprietary data to additional dental applications.Philippe Salah, CEO of DentalMonitoring, commented: “Lazard Elaia Capital brings both capital, a strong network, and strategic expertise in building category-leading health tech companies, which make them an ideal partner for our next chapter. Our goal is to bring a new standard of care in orthodontics, leveraging AI to enable efficient clinical supervision outside of the practice. We have made major inroads in integrating with the ecosystem, as illustrated by the important partnerships with several manufacturers announced last year. We look forward to continuing that journey, for the benefit of the entire ecosystem, as well as expanding our leading position in the orthodontic remote monitoring market and beyond.”Alexandre Margoline, Managing Partner at Lazard Elaia Capital, adds: “We back companies that build categories, not features. DentalMonitoring’s team is creating the operating system for modern dental care. As a company we’ve been following for many years, we have been impressed to see it grow into an established global leader. Their AI remote monitoring platform scales globally with a treatment and appliance-agnostic model that works with every clinic and every OEM. This combination creates real defensibility and growth opportunities. This is how category leaders are built and why we believe Philippe and his team are leading the way in dental care digitization.”About DentalMonitoring:DentalMonitoring is the orthodontic industry’s leading AI-powered remote monitoring solution with FDA De Novo approval and MDR certification, a unique library of two billion images, and over 470 patents. It enhances clinical control, optimizes workflows with groundbreaking innovations, and improves the patient experience by providing real-time treatment updates for any orthodontic treatment, enabling doctors to deliver a new standard of care.LEC (Lazard Elaia Capital) backs fast-growing B2B software companies with €10–100 million in revenue that are profitable or scaling with discipline. LEC invests €20–60 million, minority or control, aligned with each entrepreneur's ambition. Tailoring capital and governance to each company’s needs is the cornerstone of LEC’s approach. Off-playbook, by design.About Lazard Elaia Capital:LEC was born from a unique partnership between global financial powerhouse Lazard and leading European technology venture capital firm Elaia, designed to capture Europe's technology Private Equity opportunity. Co-founded by Xavier Lazarus, Alexandre Margoline, and Anna Vershebeniuk, LEC combines complementary venture, growth, and buyout expertise under one roof.About ISALT:ISALT is an independent investment management firm. The firm manages the Fonds Stratégique de Participations (FSP) and the Fonds Stratégique des Transitions (FST). The Fonds Stratégique des Transitions (FST) is dedicated to supporting innovative French SMEs and mid‑cap companies. Its mission is to accelerate the industrial scale‑up of innovative French SMEs and mid‑caps while addressing the future needs of our society. Targeting companies with advanced and resilient technologies, the FST aims to finance their industrial expansion by supporting increased production capacity, ensuring that environmental, technological, and social transitions remain at the core of their strategic roadmap.

