Varsity Hype Partners with John Alario Jr. Sports Complex to Bring Live Streaming to Jefferson Parish

The multi-year partnership delivers live streaming, pay-per-view tournaments, and on-demand video across one of the Gulf Coast’s premier youth sports complexes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varsity Hype, a Texas-based leader in youth sports media and live-streaming technology, is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with the John Alario Jr. Sports Complex in Jefferson Parish, New Orleans, Louisiana. The partnership brings high-quality live streaming coverage to one of the largest and most ambitious youth sports complexes in the Gulf Coast region.

As part of the initial launch, Varsity Hype has activated live streaming across eight baseball and softball fields and four multipurpose 100-yard fields. Once construction is complete, the partnership will expand coverage to a total of fifteen baseball and softball fields and nine multipurpose fields, ensuring comprehensive access across the entire complex.

The John Alario Jr. Sports Complex represents a major investment in youth sports and regional tourism, positioning Jefferson Parish/New Orleans as a destination for league play, tournaments, and large-scale sporting events. Varsity Hype’s technology will help extend the reach of those events beyond the sidelines, allowing families, coaches, and fans to stay connected from anywhere.

“This partnership is a big milestone for us,” said Jorge Ortiz, Founder and CEO of Varsity Hype. “We’re incredibly excited to expand into Louisiana and deepen our presence along the Gulf Coast. The John Alario Jr. Sports Complex is being built to become a premier destination for youth sports, and we’re honored to be the live streaming and technology partner helping bring that vision to life.”

Under the multi-year agreement, Varsity Hype will deliver a full suite of live-streaming services, including league streaming, pay-per-view tournament access, on-demand archived games, and sponsorship and advertising inventory for local and national partners. Fans will initially access streams through the Varsity Hype app, with plans to transition to a fully white-labeled streaming experience customized for the complex.

By combining state-of-the-art facilities with modern media infrastructure, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, accessibility, and enhancing the overall youth sports experience for athletes and their families.

Varsity Hype is a sports technology company specializing in live streaming, content management, and digital monetization for youth sports organizations. With growing partnerships across the United States, Varsity Hype is redefining how communities experience sports, making every moment accessible, shareable, and unforgettable.

