Ironwood Studios, creators of Pacific Drive, secure $4M in Funding with Lifelike Capital

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re thrilled to announce that Ironwood Studios has closed a $4 million seed funding round led by Lifelike Capital!The funds will go towards the studio's next project following the success of Pacific Drive, Ironwood’s debut title. Launched in early 2024, Pacific Drive has sold over one and half million units and, thanks to its inclusion in PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, has been played by over three million players world-wide. Ironwood continues to focus on creating unique and atmospheric games with rich worlds and compelling mechanics.Cassandra Dracott, Creative Director and CEO of Ironwood, said “As a team we are very thankful for the opportunity to keep making games and at the same time so incredibly excited for what the future of Ironwood holds. This funding round points us towards the best version of that future and we’re thrilled to work alongside Lifelike Capital to make it a reality.”Randy Lee, Lifelike Capital's Co-Founder and General Partner, has said, "The moment we experienced Pacific Drive, it was clear this team has exceptional talent. Their ability to build an immersive world and innovative game play, combined with a proven track record of shipping and launching a game, makes them a natural partner for Lifelike. We’re really excited for what they build next.”About Ironwood StudiosFounded in 2019 by Cassandra Dracott, Ironwood Studios is a 20-person AA game studio based in Seattle. The team has been hard at work expanding on Pacific Drive’s success since its launch. The team’s passion stems from a love of surreal worlds and the Pacific Northwest - two things that feature prominently in the game and their future.About Lifelike CapitalLifelike Capital is a global venture capital firm investing at the intersection of tech x consumer, empowering the next generation of builders.Related Links

