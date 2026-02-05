3nh Unveils Its 2026 Generation of Advanced Color Measurement Instruments

fourth-generation PTS45 horizontal 45°/0 spectrophotometer yl30 yl31 series with Modbus, an industrial control communication protocol YG60L Plus Gloss Meter – Upgraded for Industrial Integration

3nh, the world’s provider of color measurement and appearance testing technology, announces the new 2026 advanced colorimeter and spectrophotometer instruments.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3nh, the world’s most advanced provider of color measurement and appearance testing technology, announces the new 2026 advanced colorimeter and spectrophotometer instruments. The new instruments are aimed at providing cutting edge technological solutions for the continued advancements within the sectors of industrial manufacturing, traffic safety, quality control, and laboratory instruments. 3nh continues to maintain its tradition of Precision, Robustness, and effortless System Integration.

All pre-registered customers will have the instruments shipped to them first, with general sales starting on 2026-03-31. Send an email to service@3nh.com to pre-register.

A New Generation of Precision Measurement

Color consistency and the appearance of accuracy in Traffic Safety, Automotive Manufacturing, Coatings, Plastics, Textiles, and Electronics, have continued to become more Critical. In 2026, the Advanced Optical Systems of the instruments, Industrial Grade Communication Signal Systems, and the Robust Mechanical Construction will respond to the demands of the market.

The introduction of the fourth-generation PTS45 horizontal 45°/0 spectrophotometer, the YL30 and YL31 series of non-contact spectrophotometers, and the YG60L Plus gloss meter will mark the most significant advancements in 3nh products.

All measurement devices are designed to increase operational integration with automated measurement and manufacturing systems while minimizing operational difficulties and maximizing measurement reliability.

Fourth-Generation Horizontal 45°/0 Spectrophotometer PTS45

PTS45 is the fourth iteration of 3nh’s 45°/0 horizontal technology spectrophotometer. This device is designed specifically for the measurement and validation of compliance for traffic signage, where measurement precision is critical.



https://www.threenh.com/spectrophotometer/163.html

For YS4580 Plus Upgraded Version

Arguably the single most significant improvement is the incorporation of specific traffic sign standards embedded in the instrument-side host computer software. This feature allows measurement to be performed without any manual standard preparation. In addition to this, the PTS45 has the ability to provide customers with the means of establishing standards for specific traffic signage, adding versatility for non-specification customers and for individual custom assignments.

The horizontal 45°/0 optical geometry provides for durable and repeatable measurements, thereby making the PTS45 a solid choice for reflective materials used in all traffic signage. The PTS45 provides a fully operational software environment to provide the user with a seamless measurement experience and provides for a significant improvement of measurement confidence in both field and laboratory environments.

Non-Contact Spectrophotometer YL30 and YL31 Series

The latest YL30 and YL31 series offer the greatest level of ruggedness and system integration for non-contact color measurement. These systems are additionally designed to offer fully integrated environmental ruggedness to the external housing and protective features of the system.

With an Ingress Protection marking of IP66, the YL30 and YL31 are protected from dust and water, allowing them to be installed outdoors and on factory floors. Extra protection from dust contamination is provided by the optical glass at the measurement port, which helps maintain measurement stability over the long term.

For accurate calibration, the instruments are designed with black and white calibration plates and have a stowed space for a green calibration plate. This design promotes the ability to maintain performance over the long term while keeping the maintenance burden low.

https://www.threenh.com/Appearance_Measurement/Gloss_meter/Non-contact_YG60L.html

YS60L Upgraded Version

In terms of connectivity, the YL30 and YL31 series have Ethernet, RS485, RS232, USB, and external trigger options. They also support the Modbus industrial communication standard for direct integration with PLC systems and automated control systems. This ability makes them especially useful for inline inspection, smart manufacturing, and real-time monitoring.

YG60L Plus Gloss Meter – Upgraded for Industrial Integration

The YG60L Plus, which is an upgrade from the YS60L, is the new YS60L and provides further development of connectivity and the industrial applicability of gloss measurement. Designed for clients with requirements for greater system integration, the YG60L Plus introduces an aviation connector to facilitate a robust PLC and secondary development.

The YG60L Plus's ability to integrate into automated production lines is attributed to its support for the Modbus protocol and bundled RS485 interface, allowing it to fit easily into automated production lines. These capabilities make the YG60L Plus an optimal choice for industrial production gloss optically where gloss control is required, and industrial production processes are undisturbed.

The upgraded design is an outcome of 3nh’s customer-centric design philosophy, focused on the longevity, reliability, stable data, and systems of the transmission.

Handheld Spectrophotometers: Precision Anywhere It’s Needed

In the measurement of color, handheld spectrophotometers have always taken, and will always continue to take, an inclusive position. Because they can be transported easily, they enable users to conduct color measurement and control in production lines, construction, warehousing, and in any remote location where measurement is required in real time.

The time needed to conduct measurement and control of color at any location using 3nh handheld spectrophotometers is all due to the design intended for rapid measurement, and they all deliver real, reliable accurate results. These, not laboratory, industrial-grade devices are the measurement devices at laboratory levels of measurement, and working conditions. They merge.

From color measurement analysis on-site and all processes to the measurement and control of the color at the final inspection, handheld spectrophotometers open the way for team to act decisively and for color measurement without hesitation.

Why Choose 3nh Handheld and Industrial Spectrophotometers

The instruments by 3nh have excellent, solid design using systems that integrate well together to reduce measurement variability. Each instrument is crafted to sustain modern industry communication levels and reduce measurement variability.

Regardless of the working environment—be it field work or automated production environments—3nh spectrophotometers are engineered for ease of use, exceptional longevity, and dependable performance. Customers can optimally prepare for ongoing and future measurement challenges because 3nh’s commitment to sustained innovation ensures the availability of state-of-the-art solutions.

Availability and Reservations

The instruments for the year 2026 are expected to be officially available on March 31, 2026. Customers are recommended to make an advance reservation to discuss application requirements.

Contact: Mr Lee

Email: service@3nh.com

About 3nh

3nh threenh.com is the world’s most prominent supplier of instruments for color measurement and for appearance testing to all the industries it serves worldwide, such as traffic safety, manufacturing, coatings, plastics, textiles, and research.

