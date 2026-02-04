Justice Department Opens Investigation into Baltimore City Health Department for Racially Segregated Training

Today, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation into the Baltimore City, Maryland, Health Department (BCHD) to determine whether it engages in employment practices that discriminate against, or limit, segregate, or classify, employees because of their race, color, and national origin in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended.

“Separating employees into training groups based on their race is discriminatory, illegal, and un-American. Such practices are divisive and foster a racially hostile work environment,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Racial segregation of employees is deeply offensive to the American guarantee of equal rights under the law, and it will not be tolerated.”

Public reporting indicates that BCHD segregates its employees into groups based on race, color, and national origin for “racial equity training.” These groups include the “white caucus” and the “people of color caucus.” BCHD describes the “white caucus” as a “group of white people who meet for the purpose of building analysis, awareness, stamina, and strategy to challenge systemic racism and internalized white supremacy.” BCHD further states that “[w]hite affinity groups allow us to examine our racial conditioning without relying on people of color for answers or subjecting them to our process.”

The Civil Rights Division has not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigation. You can read the notice letter here.