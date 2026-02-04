Pedophile Sentenced for Receiving and Distributing Hundreds of Photos and Videos of Child Sexual Abuse

A child pedophile living in Tulsa was sentenced for receiving and distributing hundreds of photos and videos that showed children, toddlers, and infants being sexually abused, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

