New Terrorism-Related Charges Filed Against Alleged Killer of Israeli Embassy Employees

Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment unsealed today in U.S. District Court with multiple terrorism-related offenses in connection with the May 21, 2025, fatal shootings of two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum in downtown Washington D.C.

