Fordyce Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Cocaine

Eric Matlock, who has a previous state conviction for conspiracy to deliver cocaine, will spend the next 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 

