Seasoned Trial Lawyer David Olsky Launches Olsky Law LLC

Olsky Law logo David Olsky, Founder

Boulder-based Boutique Firm Will Focus on High-Stakes Commercial Litigation and Investigations

Olsky Law was created to provide clients with focused, senior-level representation in matters where judgment, precision, and discretion are critical” — David Olsky, Founder of Olsky Law LLC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based litigator David Olsky today announced the formation of Olsky Law LLC, a boutique litigation firm dedicated to representing organizations, companies, executives, and investors in complex commercial disputes and high-stakes investigations nationwide.

Olsky Law focuses on sophisticated matters involving business torts, securities and financial fraud, fiduciary duty disputes, lender liability, bankruptcy-related claims, and government and regulatory investigations. The firm is designed to handle cases where outcomes materially impact a client’s business operations, financial standing, and reputation.

With more than 20 years of experience handling bet-the-company litigation and sensitive investigations, Olsky brings deep expertise from both private commercial disputes and regulatory enforcement matters. He has extensive experience with complex commercial litigation, government investigations, executive and management advocacy, broker-dealer disputes and arbitrations, partnership disputes, fraud litigation, strategic contingency litigation and more.

“Olsky Law was created to provide clients with focused, senior-level representation in matters where judgment, precision, and discretion are critical,” said David Olsky, Founder of Olsky Law LLC. “By operating as a boutique firm, we’re able to take on complex disputes, including matters other firms cannot handle due to conflicts, while delivering the same caliber of advocacy found at the nation’s largest law firms.”

In addition to his civil litigation practice, Olsky has substantial experience representing individuals and companies in government and regulatory investigations. He has appeared before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, state attorneys general, and state securities regulators, and has conducted numerous internal investigations for corporate clients.

Prior to founding Olsky Law, Olsky served as a partner at Fortis Law Partners in Denver. He was previously a counsel at WilmerHale in Washington, D.C. and New York, and senior counsel at Perkins Coie LLP in Denver.

Olsky graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and received his Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School, where he served as Managing Editor of the Stanford Law Review. Following law school, he clerked for the Honorable Bruce M. Selya on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

He is admitted to practice in Colorado, Washington, D.C., and New York, and serves as a board member of the Colorado Judicial Institute and as a FINRA arbitrator. He has been named to The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation (2025, 2026) and recognized as a Litigation Star by Benchmark Litigation (2025, 2026).

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Bree DeVita at bree@themaverickpr.com.

About Olsky Law LLC

Olsky Law LLC is a boutique litigation firm dedicated to resolving existential business crises, high-stakes commercial disputes and investigations. Founded by David Olsky, the firm provides the sophistication and rigor of a global firm with the agility and direct partner engagement of a specialized boutique. Olsky Law represents a broad spectrum of clients—including large corporations, investment advisors, family offices, startups, and individual executives—in a wide range of matters. By building every case as if it is going to trial, Olsky Law establishes the strategic leverage necessary to win in the courtroom or secure the best settlement. For more information, visit www.olskylaw.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.