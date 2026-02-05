The Matzo Project Introduces Handmade Shmura Matzo for Passover 2026

The Matzo Project’s limited-run Shmura Matzo, handmade and hearth-baked the old-fashioned way for Passover 2026.

The Matzo Project Does Something Unusual for Passover by Not Changing a Thing

Sometimes the most modern move is leaving things alone, so this Passover we made a traditional Shmura matzo the old-fashioned way.” — Kevin Rodriguez, Co-Founder, The Matzo Project

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Matzo Project , the brand that transformed matzo from cardboard to craveable, has spent years modernizing how people think about matzo – bringing this ancient staple into everyday life, from flats and chips to soup kits and snacks people reach for all year-round.But this Passover, they’re doing something different.For the first time, The Matzo Project has produced a limited run of Shmura Matzo , handmade and hearth-baked in tiny batches the (extremely) old-fashioned way – just in time for one of the most tradition-bound weeks on the Jewish calendar.This very special Shmura Matzo is hand-kneaded with intensely guarded flour and rested water, then fire-baked to a crackly, blistered crisp with a deliberate, flame-kissed char. It’s well-done. On purpose. And baked without cutting corners – not just because it’s round, but because this time-worn practice is worth honoring.The result is matzo that feels deeply rooted, unmistakably handmade, and worthy of a Seder table that takes this week seriously.To make this possible, The Matzo Project partnered with a Ukrainian refugee collective now based in Bucharest, Romania – a displaced Jewish community that has rebuilt a matzo bakery as both a livelihood and a lifeline. Each box supports steady, dignified work for refugees who were forced to flee their homes, allowing them to sustain their community while preserving one of Judaism’s most enduring traditions. Instead of just how this matzo was made, it’s who made it that matters.“We’ve always looked for new ways to bring matzo to the table year-round and introduce it to people from all cultures,” said Kevin Rodriguez, Co-Founder of The Matzo Project. “But Passover is built on tradition and ritual – so this year, we figured we’d try something completely… old. Not every home chooses our year-round matzo during Passover, but you can show up to any Seder with our Shmura matzo looking thoughtful, charming, and correct – and proud of the hands that made it.”Each elegantly festive, impressively oversized, one-pound box contains eight hearth-baked, imperfect, near-pizza-sized rounds of Shmura matzo made specifically for Passover 2026, which begins at sundown on April 1.In a world that loves to update everything, sometimes the most modern move is leaving things alone.That said, they couldn’t resist a tiny bit of reinvention. In addition to Shmura Matzo, The Matzo Project also offers three Kosher-for-Passover baking mixes and a matzo ball soup kit, rounding out the holiday table. These can be found online and at Whole Foods Markets and independent shops nationwide.Shmura Matzo is now available for pre-order exclusively at www.matzoproject.com as a limited-run release.

