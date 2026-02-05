New Book 'Florida Unlocked' Reveals the Insider Playbook for Production Builders Expanding into the Sunshine State

"Florida Unlocked" demystifies production building in the sunshine state

New Book Reveals the Insider Playbook for Production Builders Expanding into the Sunshine State

From hurricane codes and flood zones to permitting nuances and what Florida buyers look for, Florida Unlocked is the guide we wish every out-of-state builder had before they started building here.” — Janien Dixon

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida continues to remain a top relocation state, attracting significant numbers of both domestic and international buyers, a new book is giving production home builders an insider’s edge on how to succeed in one of the country’s most complex and competitive construction markets. Florida Unlocked : The Production Builder’s Ultimate Guide to Successful Expansion in the Sunshine State, by John Bews and Janien Dixon, officially launches today, offering a practical, Florida-specific roadmap for builders entering or recently expanded into the state.Written by two members of the leadership team behind Davis Bews Architecture, the book draws on more than three decades of hands-on experience navigating Florida’s unique building codes, environmental conditions, permitting challenges, and buyer expectations. Rather than theory, Florida Unlocked delivers real-world insights, checklists, and proven strategies used by successful regional and national builders now operating across Florida.“Florida is unlike any other housing market in the country,” said John Bews, co-author and founder of Davis Bews Architecture. “Builders who assume they can simply drop plans from another state into Florida often learn the hard way that the rules, risks, and buyer demands are fundamentally different here. This book exists to help builders get it right the first time.”Janien Dixon, co-author and Director of Business Relations at Davis Bews Architecture, added, “From hurricane codes and flood zones to permitting nuances and what actually sells in a Florida home, Florida Unlocked is designed to save builders time, money, and frustration. It’s the guide we wish every out-of-state builder had before they started building here.”Targeted primarily at national and regional production builders, the book is also a valuable resource for semi-custom builders, developers, and industry professionals supporting Florida’s rapidly expanding housing market.The book is now available nationwide on Amazon.About Davis BewsDavis Bews is a Florida-based architectural firm specializing in residential design for production, semi-custom, and custom home builders expanding into the Florida market. With more than 30 years of Florida-specific experience, the firm is known for its deep expertise in the Florida Building Code, hurricane-resilient design, permitting strategy, and market-driven home design. Davis Bews helps builders adapt existing plans, (or create new ones), to meet Florida’s regulatory, environmental, and buyer demands while accelerating speed to permit and construction readiness.Learn more at www.davisbews.com About Lunch Break BooksLunch Break Books is a publisher and strategic book development company that helps entrepreneurs, executives, and visionary leaders transform their expertise into high-impact books. Focused on authority-building and business growth, Lunch Break Books partners with authors to create nonfiction works that educate, influence, and open doors to new opportunities, clients, and markets.Learn more at www. LunchBreakBooks .com

