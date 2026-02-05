National Academy of Athletics Expands San Fernando Valley Youth Sports with Anthony Harris as Area Captain

SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a national leader in recreational youth sports programming, is proud to announce Anthony Harris as Area Captain for San Fernando Valley youth sports programs . This expansion strengthens NAofA’s commitment to delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality recreational programs to families throughout the region.As Area Captain, Harris will lead the growth and execution of San Fernando Valley youth sports programs, working in partnership with schools, municipalities, and community organizations to reintroduce inclusive, development-focused recreational sports opportunities for local families.“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Anthony Harris as the new Area Captain for the San Fernando Valley,” said Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of National Academy of Athletics. “This partnership opens the door to expanded, affordable, and high-quality youth sports opportunities for families across the area. Anthony’s background, strong community connections, and service-driven mindset make him a perfect fit for Team NAofA as we work with schools and municipalities to bring recreational sports back to the community.”Harris brings extensive experience in sports management and youth development, along with a passion for creating impactful programming that supports kids both on and off the field.“I’m honored, excited, and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as an Area Captain with the National Academy of Athletics,” said Anthony Harris. “This role allows me to blend my experience in sports management, my passion for helping kids learn and thrive through sports, and my entrepreneurial drive to expand access to affordable, high-quality San Fernando Valley youth sports programs. I’m excited to partner with schools, municipalities, and community organizations to bring inclusive recreational sports back to the families we serve.”National Academy of Athletics focuses on recreational youth sports that prioritize participation, positive coaching, and long-term development rather than early specialization or high-pressure competition. NAofA programs include camps, clinics, leagues, and school and community partnerships designed to help kids build confidence, skills, and a lifelong love of movement.New San Fernando Valley youth sports programs will be launching soon.For more information, visit: naofa.info/san-fernando-valley About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is a leading provider of recreational youth sports programs dedicated to helping kids build skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of being active. Through partnerships with schools, municipalities, and community organizations, NAofA delivers inclusive, developmentally appropriate sports experiences that prioritize participation, positive coaching, and character development over competition. Guided by its proven talk.teach.PLAY!approach, NAofA creates accessible opportunities for children of all backgrounds to learn, grow, and thrive through sports while strengthening the communities it serves.

