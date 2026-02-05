Urgent action needed to stop AI slop infiltrating mainstream news

A surge in fake AI-generated experts appearing in mainstream news demonstrates the threat AI poses to trust in journalism and the need for a strong, coordinated response, the NUJ has said.

An investigation by Press Gazette uncovered 1,000 articles in the British press that attribute 50 “non-existent and AI-enhanced experts.” Journalists have reported being “bombarded” with dozens and sometimes hundreds of dubious press releases a week bearing the hallmarks of AI-generated images and copy.

According to the Press Gazette, “Rogue PR operators appear to be using AI to generate press releases which then secure lucrative links and brand mentions for their clients.”

The NUJ, which represents a significant number of members working in PR and communications, has responded to the findings.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“All our members - including those working in PR and comms - have signed up to the union’s Code of Conduct to adhere to ethical standards of journalism and communication. This includes ‘striving to ensure that information disseminated is honestly conveyed, accurate and fair.’ “However, as this investigation shows, there are plenty of anonymous bad actors out there who have little regard for observing ethical standards. They are enabled in their large-scale deception by the rise of unregulated generative AI. This investigation highlights the dangers this technology presents in spreading fake news and contributing to declining public trust in journalism. “The NUJ will continue to campaign for urgent regulatory oversight of AI and stands ready to work collaboratively with other organisations, including the CIPR and PRCA, to find solutions that protect our members and sectors.”

