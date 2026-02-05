Yoodli Included in Revenue Enablement Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026

Yoodli AI

AI experiential learning platform recognized among notable vendors as platforms accelerate skill development and readiness at scale

Being included in this Forrester overview validates what we're seeing with customers like Google Cloud and Snowflake.” — Varun Puri, Co-founder and CEO of Yoodli

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , a secure AI experiential learning platform, announced its inclusion in Forrester Research's " The Revenue Enablement Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026 " overview of 18 notable vendors transforming how B2B organizations scale readiness.Yoodli is recognized for its focus on three extended use cases: helping humans and AI co-create valuable resources, enabling sales managers to improve team performance, and supporting sellers in engaging complex buyer networks."Revenue leaders need teams that show up confident and prepared for high-stakes conversations," said Varun Puri, co-founder and CEO of Yoodli. "Being included in this Forrester overview validates what we're seeing with customers like Google Cloud and Snowflake: experiential learning through AI roleplays is changing how organizations build readiness at scale."According to the Forrester overview, revenue enablement platforms are "accelerating skill development and readiness at scale" through "AI-powered role-play simulations" that enable sellers to practice critical skills in real-world scenarios.Yoodli replaces passive training with 24/7 AI-powered practice for discovery calls, objection handling, and demos. Google Cloud certified 15,000+ reps without scaling enablement headcount, while Snowflake recovered 1,600+ manager hours per quarter through the platform.The company has achieved 900% revenue growth year-over-year and maintains 95%+ enterprise customer retention. Yoodli is backed by WestBridge Capital, Madrona Venture Group, and Cercano Management.The full report is available to Forrester clients at https://www.forrester.com/report/the-revenue-enablement-platforms-landscape-q1-2026/RES191297 Required Disclaimer: Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity at https://www.forrester.com/policies/objectivity/ About YoodliFounded in 2021 in Seattle, Washington, Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn Media Contact:Sage Quiamnopress@yoodli.ai+18082321321

