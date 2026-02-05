WFG National Title Celebrates Exceptional 2025 Customer Experience with 94 Net Promoter Score

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide.

Customers rate WFG 4.9 stars as Direct Operations sustain a world-class 94 NPS, powered by people, process, and partnership.

Sustaining a 94 NPS requires daily discipline, cross-functional collaboration, and a genuine commitment to meeting customers where they are and continuously improving how we serve them.” — Marta Drobyn, SVP, Director of Customer Experience, WFG

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company , a Williston Financial Group company, today announced its final 2025 Net Promoter Score (NPS) results for Direct Operations, marking another standout year for customer experience excellence across the organization.WFG closed 2025 with an overall 4.9-star rating on a 5-point scale, holding strong year over year, and achieved a collective NPS of 94 across all Direct Operations. In a business environment where an NPS above 70 is widely regarded as “world-class” across all industries, WFG’s sustained score of 94 underscores the consistency, discipline, and people-first mindset embedded across its operations.“These results validate a core belief we’ve held since day one: customer experience is not a differentiator, it’s the foundation,” said Steve Ozonian, President and CEO of Williston Financial Group. “When you commit to putting the customer at the center of everything you do, measure what matters, and hold yourself accountable to high standards, the results follow. A 94 NPS is not just a number, it reflects trust earned, relationships strengthened, and teams delivering at the highest level.”The 2025 results reflect the collective efforts of WFG’s escrow, title, sales, and operations teams, supported by leadership that consistently reinforces service excellence and operational rigor. Customer feedback continues to affirm WFG’s long-standing focus on delivering a human, high-quality experience in what is often one of the most important transactions in a customer’s life.“At its core, Net Promoter Score is a listening tool, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Marta Drobyn, SVP, Director of Customer Experience. “Our teams don’t just collect feedback; they act on it. Sustaining a 94 NPS requires daily discipline, cross-functional collaboration, and a genuine commitment to meeting customers where they are and continuously improving how we serve them.”Net Promoter Score is widely regarded as the gold standard for measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction. WFG began formally tracking NPS in 2017, making 2025 the company’s eighth consecutive year of measuring, analyzing, and acting on customer feedback as part of its long-term customer experience strategy.As WFG looks ahead, the company remains focused on advancing its CX strategy, investing in its people and platforms, and reinforcing the standards that drive trust, loyalty, and long-term partnerships. For more information, contact your WFG representative or visit wfgtitle.com.About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG is one of just six truly national title underwriters, achieving a national footprint faster than any underwriter in industry history.Built on the principles of communication, collaboration, and coexistence, WFG delivers innovative services and technology solutions that reduce friction, improve transparency, and elevate the real estate experience for agents, lenders, and consumers. Learn more at www.wfgtitle.com Note: Net Promoter, NPS, NPS Prism, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter ScoreSM and Net Promoter SystemSM are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

