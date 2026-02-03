VA hiring more than 300 employment counselors and specialists

WASHINGTON ― The Department of Veterans Affairs is recruiting more than 300 vocational rehabilitation counselors and specialists for its Veteran Readiness and Employment program.

Positions are open across the nation, and VA is accepting applications through March 17. Those interested in applying should visit “Find VRS/VRC Positions” under Featured Positions. Those with backgrounds in vocational rehabilitation, counseling, social work, or related fields are encouraged to apply.

The VR&E program is one of VA’s most impactful benefits. It provides individualized counseling, employment services, education support, and rehabilitation assistance to Veterans with service-connected disabilities. As part of the program, Veterans work with counselors and specialists to overcome barriers to employment and achieve long-term career success.

VR&E counselors and specialists are essential to the success of the Veteran’s transition. They provide comprehensive vocational guidance tailored to each Veteran’s unique circumstances. They manage complex caseloads, coordinate with employers, educational institutions, and community partners, and advance VA’s broader workforce and economic empowerment goals for Veterans.

“VA exists to help Veterans achieve the American Dream, and VR&E is one of our most powerful tools for making that happen,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This hiring push will make it easier than ever before for Veterans to get help from the department to navigate career transitions, pursue education or training, and build a sustainable future.”