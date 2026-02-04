Grief Doesn't Wait for a Convenient Time: New Grief Journal Offers 90 Days of Support

Good Grieve 90-day devotional Journal Good Grieve 90-day devotional Journal back cover Tracy LeRoux, author of Good/Grieve: A 90-Day Devotional Journal for Grief & Loss

Good/Grieve" is a daily companion for anyone walking through loss—however it arrived, whenever it arrived

This journal won't tell you how to grieve or when to "move on". It will simply walk beside you - one day at a time.” — Tracy Leroux

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life is full of transitions. Some we choose—a new career, a new home, a new chapter. Others arrive uninvited and turn everything upside down.Grief is the transition no one prepares for.It shows up at 2 a.m. It ambushes you in the grocery store. It sits beside you at family dinners where someone is missing. And everyone keeps asking if you're "doing okay" when you can barely remember to eat.For anyone navigating that reality, author Tracy LeRoux has released Good/Grieve : A 90-Day Devotional Journal for Grief & Loss, now available on Amazon in hardcover and paperback editions."There is no one way to grieve," says LeRoux. "Your grief will not look like mine. It won't look like your neighbor's or your sister's or the person sitting next to you in the support group. And that's okay. That's not failure—that's reality."A Journal Born from Real GriefLeRoux first walked into a GriefShare support circle when she was 35 weeks pregnant, unable to fly to her own father's funeral. Years later, she held her step-dad's hand as he peacefully passed at 94. Then she sat with her family for twelve weeks, supporting her mother through loss.Three deaths. Three completely different experiences. Three different versions of grief."Some losses will shatter you. Others will settle more gently," LeRoux writes. "Some will make you angry; others will leave you numb. All of it is grief. All of it is valid."The journal took its current form when LeRoux's best friend lost his only child. He wasn't a man of strong faith and wouldn't step inside a church or temple for a support group. He could barely get out of bed. LeRoux wanted to give him more than a casserole."I knew what those first 90 days felt like—the fog, the anger, the desperate need for something to hold onto," she says. "So I rewrote this journal for him. Everything I'd learned, everything that had carried me through my own losses, poured onto these pages."For the past twenty years, LeRoux and her husband Michael have quietly given the journal away—to his patients, her clients, friends, and strangers. Tucked into sympathy cards. Pressed into the hands of people who've just received the worst news of their lives.Now, for the first time, Good/Grieve is available to everyone.What's InsideThe 90-day journal is designed to walk beside readers through grief—not to tell them how to feel, but to give them permission to feel whatever comes.Each daily entry offers a meaningful quote or Scripture, a short reflection free of empty platitudes, a journaling prompt, and space to write. The entries are organized around four threads: Embracing the Journey, Honoring the Love, Seeking Support & Guidance, and A Foundation of Hope. Milestone markers at Days 30, 60, and 90 acknowledge the courage it takes to keep going.A comprehensive Resources section includes crisis support hotlines, national grief organizations, online communities, and guidance on handling a loved one's belongings.Who This Book Is ForGood/Grieve is for anyone navigating the hardest transition of their life. It's for those who've recently lost someone and don't know how to move forward. It's for people supporting someone who is grieving. It's for readers who've tried to "get over it," but the grief keeps showing up. And it's for anyone who needs permission to grieve their own way, at their own pace."This journal won't tell you how to grieve," LeRoux says. "It will simply walk beside you while you do."About the AuthorTracy LeRoux helps people through transitions. At Roger Williams University, she helps students become professionals. At Link Real Estate, she helps families find their next home. Through her consulting practice, she helps entrepreneurs stop working in their businesses and start enjoying their lives. And now, through Good/Grieve, she walks beside people navigating the hardest transition of all.She holds an MS from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and lives in Newport, Rhode Island, with her husband, Michael, and daughter, Mia.Book DetailsGood/Grieve: A 90-Day Devotional Journal for Grief & LossBy Tracy LeRouxPublished by Fuel.d PressAvailable on AmazonHardcover | Paperback | KindleISBN: 979-8994492703Keyword #1: Good/GrieveURL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GL13MHC6

