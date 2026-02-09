Simply Stamps Creates a Custom Stamp to Fly aboard Artemis II Mission to the moon

Artemis Stamp with Impression and Design Sketch

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Stamps Crafts Custom Stamp to Fly aboard Artemis II MissionThe 72-year-old stamp maker reengineers a traditional tool to meet spaceflight requirements, marking a rare crossover between craftsmanship and aerospace innovation.Simply Stamps, a custom rubber stamp manufacturer with more than 72 years of industry expertise, has supplied a custom stamp to Amentum, prime contractor for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program at Kennedy Space Center, designed to fly in the official flight kit of NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission, marking a unique moment where traditional craftsmanship meets modern space exploration.The project began when Amentum approached SimplyStamps.com with a highly specific challenge. The goal was to design a wood handle logo stamp capable of meeting strict mission requirements, including reduced weight and a detachable handle, specifications far beyond standard commercial stamp design.“Artemis II is about more than returning humans to the Moon — it’s about connecting people to the mission in meaningful ways. Including a custom stamp in the official flight kit reflects that goal and highlights the creativity and attention to detail that support every milestone along the path to deep space exploration.”— Katie Frakes, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications, Amentum Space Operations DivisionTo meet the mission requirements, the production team reengineered its traditional wood handle stamp to comply with strict size and weight limits. By hollowing out the top portion, the team reduced the stamp’s weight to less than one ounce without compromising performance. The final design also incorporated a detachable handle, allowing the stamp to meet space ready constraints while maintaining full functionality.“This project pushed us to think differently about something we have been making for decades,” said Bryan Croft, Owner. “ Custom Rubber Stamps are simple tools that allow us to make a lasting mark. Precision matters, especially when that tool is headed beyond Earth. Building this stamp reminded us that craftsmanship and innovation go hand in hand, no matter the industry.”For the Simply Stamps team, the mission is also personal. The upcoming launch will be visible from Jacksonville, allowing employees to witness the moment from their own backyard, knowing a product they engineered is part of the journey.“We are incredibly proud to play a small role in something so historic,” the company shared. “This is a reminder that even the most familiar tools can rise to extraordinary occasions.”Launch of the Artemis II mission is eagerly anticipated as the next step in humanity’s return to the Moon, and for Simply Stamps, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a mark that reaches beyond Earth. Read more about the journey on the Simply Stamps blog at https://www.simplystamps.com/blog/custom-stamp-built-for-space About Simply StampsFounded in 1954, Simply Stamps ( www.SimplyStamps.com ) has built its reputation on expert manufacturing, thoughtful customization, and a deep understanding of how custom rubber stamps are used across business, education, government, and creative applications. Being selected to contribute, even in a small way, to a mission of this scale reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to quality and problem solving.

