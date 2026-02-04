Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Demands Country-of-Origin Labeling for Meat Products

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"With foreign imports and Bill Gates-backed lab-grown meat surging, Americans deserve transparency: Know exactly where your beef comes from, right down to the U.S. state it was raised in. Support our ranchers, not overseas profits.

This federal rule is essential to rebuild public trust and make 'Made in USA' mean something real. We've slammed shut the loophole letting foreign beef masquerade as American, now let's finish the job. Label every cut as the law demands, so families can trust their plates. This is America First in bold action.

Texas must lead the charge. I urge the Texas Legislature to mandate labeling for our beef using the trusted GO TEXAN mark—a symbol Texans rely on. Let's revolutionize meat buying and funnel dollars back where they belong: to America."