From Boardroom to Build: Radity and StrataFusion Group Partner to Bridge Strategy and Execution in Enterprise Technology

Radity provides software engineering, staff augmentation, and ready‑to‑use solutions for insurers StrataFusion Group helps their clients leverage technology investments

Organizations today need partners who can bridge strategy and execution—from C-level technology leadership to hands-on implementation” — Ozgur Aksakal, CEO at Radity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radity, a global enterprise technology and systems integration firm, has partnered with strategic technology consultancy The StrataFusion Group to deliver end-to-end solutions, integrating strategic and business priorities with secure, scalable technology implementation."Organizations today need partners who can bridge strategy and execution—from C-level technology leadership to hands-on implementation” said Ozgur Aksakal, CEO at Radity. “Our partnership with StrataFusion allows us to provide clients with comprehensive technology solutions where strategic operational realities, organizational readiness, together with cybersecurity and business alignment are at the forefront— built into each engagement from day one."Ken Crafford, CEO & Co-founder at StrataFusion Group, commented: "Many organizations struggle to connect their technology investments with business realities and outcomes, whether they are navigating AI, Healthcare, Insurance, and/or M&A integrations. We "meet our clients where they are", translating strategic priorities, aligning them with critical decision points in their technology journey—from board-level to hands-on execution. Through our partnership with Radity and their engineering expertise, we bring those strategies to operational reality."This partnership addresses the growing gap for organizations that need partners who can deliver pragmatic experience, integrated technology, business strategy, and execution.Radity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, provides enterprise-grade engineering services and insurance technology solutions for clients across the United States, Europe, and Latin America. The company specializes in core insurance systems implementation, cloud infrastructure, data migration, AI-powered automation, and systems modernization. Radity is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, underscoring its commitment to information security.StrataFusion Group, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, helps their clients leverage technology investments, working with organizations such as esurance, CSAA, Medica, Intuit, Renew Finance, Ports America, Kaiser Permanente and several others. StrataFusion's experience-based Partners & Principals, pragmatic approach, and results-oriented focus fills a unique gap fusing strategy with technology execution. Services include cybersecurity, technology & business transformation; from startups to multi-billion dollar enterprises. Experience includes M&A (execution, carve-outs, PE value creation) ERP migrations and DevOps effectiveness. Practice areas span from board-level strategic communications and guidance to implementation guidance & independent oversight across business/technology/organization model transformations.For more information about the partnership or to inquire about complimentary strategic assessments, visit www.radity.com or www.stratafusion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.