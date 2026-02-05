Solintel and Lissol Complete Definitive Joint Venture Agreement for Global Intellifos Hub Manufacturing

Autonomous Intellifos Hub

Partnership establishes Intellifos Portugal as strategic European manufacturing platform

PORTO, PORTUGAL, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solintel OÜ, a leading developer of advanced Intellifos Hub technology, and Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies Lda, a Portuguese specialist in battery technologies and manufacturing solutions, today announced the execution of a definitive Joint Venture Agreement to establish Intellifos Portugal – Tecnologias de Fabrico, Lda.The signing completes the transaction framework outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding announced in September 2025, establishing the legal and operational foundation for Intellifos Hub manufacturing operations serving global markets.“With the definitive agreements now executed, we have the platform in place to begin fulfilling existing contract commitments while pursuing expansion across our target markets,” said James P. McDougall, Executive Chairman of Solintel OÜ.“We are pleased to formalize this partnership,” said César Francisco Magalhães Carvalho Da Silva, Managing Director of Lissol. “The combination of Solintel’s technology and market position with our manufacturing and battery expertise creates a strong foundation for growth.”Manufacturing operations will be sited in Porto, Portugal, serving as a strategic European hub for international deployment.About Solintel OÜSolintel OÜ is an Estonian technology company specializing in advanced Intellifos Hub solutions for security and monitoring applications in critical infrastructure.About Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies LdaLissol is a Portuguese company specializing in lithium battery systems and energy storage solutions, operating manufacturing facilities in Porto.Media Contacts:Solintel OÜjames@solintel.comLissol – Lithium Solar Technologies Ldageral@lissol.net

