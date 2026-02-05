Dr. Sabrina Strickland Urges Skiers to Prioritize Knee Health as ACL Injuries Rise During Ski Season

Peak ski season is here! Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sabrina Strickland of HSS urges skiers to prioritize knee safety and stay vigilant against common ACL injuries.

NEW YORK, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As ski season reaches its peak, orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sabrina Strickland of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), an expert who has performed over 1,000 ACL surgeries , reminds recreational and competitive skiers to stay vigilant about knee safety. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries remain one of the most common and debilitating injuries on the slopes, and often require specialized surgical intervention to restore full function.Skiing’s combination of high speeds and twisting falls places intense strain on the knees. ACL tears frequently occur when a skier’s bindings fail to release or when the knee rotates unexpectedly during a fall. “ACL injuries are a frequent result of skiing mishaps,” Dr. Strickland explains. “But with prompt, expert care and the right surgical approach, whether traditional ACL reconstruction or ACL repair, patients can return to the activities they love.”Dr. Strickland is a nationally recognized expert in complex knee surgery and joint preservation, performing more than 600 surgeries a year. She is also an active researcher, focusing on clinical and biomechanics research on improving surgical outcomes. Since 2002, she has completed more than one thousand ACL surgeries and is a co-principal investigator on the Bridge-Enhanced ACL Repair (BEAR) registry. This innovative technique promotes the ligament’s natural healing. Having completed more than 45 of these pioneering procedures, she is at the forefront of the shift toward ACL preservation.Injury Prevention on the Slopes“The key to a successful season is early diagnosis and individualized treatment,” Dr. Strickland notes. “However, the best outcome is always avoiding the injury in the first place.”To reduce the risk of knee injury, Dr. Strickland recommends:* Pre-season conditioning: Strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.* Equipment calibration: Have bindings professionally adjusted to your weight, height, and skill level annually.* The last run rule: Skip the final run when fatigued, as many ACL tears occur late in the day.* Learn to fall: Do not try to stand up during a fall; go with the momentum and fall to the side.Anyone experiencing knee instability, swelling, or a popping sensation after a fall should seek evaluation from an orthopaedic specialist before returning to the slopes.About Dr. Sabrina StricklandDr. Sabrina Strickland is an orthopaedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) with more than two decades of experience. A former ski instructor, she specializes in knee and sports medicine injuries with a focus on ACL reconstruction, cartilage restoration, and patellofemoral surgery. She is an Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College and a member of the International Patellofemoral Study Group, The Forum, the Society for Women's Sports Medicine, The International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society, The International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine.For more information or to schedule an interview, visit www.sabrinastrickland.com Media ContactHaidee LeClaircontact@haideeleclair.com

