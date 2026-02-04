Attorney General Hanaway Files Suit Against MSHSAA for Race-and-Sex Based Discrimination

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed suit against the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) for violating federal anti-discrimination laws. The lawsuit asserts that MSHSAA discriminates on the basis of race and sex by refusing to consider a nominee for a leadership position based on their race and sex.

“MSHSAA’s nomination policies and actions are racist and unlawful,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “No organization, and certainly not a policymaking entity in charge of our children’s activities, will be allowed to defy and ignore federal anti-discrimination laws.”

In November, Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick sent a letter advising the Attorney General’s Office of a whistleblower complaint from an individual who received notice from MSHSAA informing him that he was not eligible for a board position because of his race and gender.

General Hanaway quickly launched her own investigation into MSHSAA which confirmed these allegations. Official MSHSAA policy ties eligibility for its two at-large Board seats to race and sex, restricting those positions to candidates representing the “under-represented gender” or an “under-represented ethnicity.”

“Any organization taking taxpayer money ought to know the rules — and follow them,” said State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. “When the whistle blows, fairness and the law come first. I’m proud to work with Attorney General Hanaway to ensure MSHSAA plays by the rules. Our students deserve a level playing field—and we’re going to make sure they get one.”

After multiple refusals to retreat from its unlawful discrimination, General Hanaway filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Attorney General Hanaway is asking the Court to declare MSHSAA’s policies unconstitutional and issue injunctive relief prohibiting MSHSAA from disqualifying candidates for positions on the basis of race or sex.

General Hanaway continued, “MSHSAA should return to the values in its own mission statement and focus on personal excellence, positive contributions to one’s community, and the democratic principles of our state and nation when selecting board members.”

The copy of the complaint can be read here.