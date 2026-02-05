Radix to Showcase 'Vision to Value' Strategies as Silver Sponsor of ARC Industry Leadership Forum 2026

Executive Vice President of Energy and Sustainability at Radix Co-Founder and Chief Practices and Alliances Officer Chief Revenue Officer, North America

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global technology solutions provider specializing in industrial digital transformation, is pleased to announce its return as a Silver Sponsor for the ARC Industry Leadership Forum 2026. The event will be held in Orlando, Florida, from February 9–12, 2026.Under the theme “From Vision to Value: Resilience on the Ground,” Radix will demonstrate how it combines deep engineering expertise with advanced digital technologies. The company’s presence will focus on unlocking resilient, intelligent, and scalable data-driven solutions that translate strategic vision into measurable operational value.Throughout the forum, Radix will showcase In-Booth demos and participate in two sessions demonstrating real-world digital execution alongside industry-leading partners and customers with technology solutions deeply rooted in the asset-intensive industrial sectors— ranging from oil and gas to manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure.Featured Sessions:Radix will join its customers as panelists as they present at 2 sessions, along with other industry leaders, including an ARC analyst: Assembling Industrial Data Fabric Foundations for Industrial AI : At this session, Stephen Krassick of International Paper will be joined by Simon Sierra, VP of Sales, North America at Radix. Stephen will share insights about the intersection of IT, OT, and Cloud, and how International Paper leverages Radix’s industrial solutions expertise to scale operations via cloud-native applications and enterprise portals.Beyond Effective Maintenance with Advanced Asset Management: During this session, Alisson Nogueira, Digital Services Manager at SBM Offshore, will be joined by Ricardo Scheid, Program Manager at Radix. Alisson will speak about “Bridging Analytics and Operations,” highlighting how SBM is transforming and automating operations by leveraging a strong data foundation and domain intelligence, with support from a multidisciplinary team from Radix on the strategy and implementation of the program.Radix’s approach to Industrial AI is distinguished by custom-built applications paired with in-house sector expertise. This combination provides immediate impacts on production and profitability for companies navigating the future of AI-driven optimization."At Radix, we are proud to bring forward truly groundbreaking solutions that demonstrate what’s possible when IT, OT, and ET come together with industrial-scale AI and advanced Asset Performance Management,” said Natalia Klafke, Executive Vice President of Energy and Sustainability at Radix. "Alongside leading oil and manufacturing organizations, we are not just improving reliability and efficiency; we are redefining what sustainable, high-performance operations can look like. We look forward to ARC 2026 as a key opportunity to deepen collaboration with our partners and customers as we continue transforming ambitious visions into measurable, long-term value."The Radix team, led by Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder and Chief Practices and Alliances Officer, Natalia Klafke, and Trudi Hable, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, along with its long-standing partners, invites customers to engage and explore technology solutions that drive sustainable impact throughout the digital transformation journey.For more information, visit RADIX | ARC Industry Leadership Forum 2025 About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more: www.radixeng.com

