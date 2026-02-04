Edmond’s Honor Named 2026 WSWA Brand Battle Champion at Access LIVE in Las Vegas

Edmond's Honor WSWA Brand Battle Champions EH Brand Battle Champions

Top Industry Honor Validates Pronghorn Portfolio’s Innovative Madagascar Vanilla Bourbon

It only reinforces the need for authentic stories and award-winning liquid. We’re excited to share this liquid legacy with the world.” — Tracie Franklin, Master Blender and Liquid Curator

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edmond’s Honor, a premium Madagascar Vanilla Bourbon and a standout in the Pronghorn portfolio, was crowned the winner of the 2026 WSWA Brand Battle Tournament today. The championship took place on the Main Stage at WSWA’s Access LIVE, the wine and spirits industry’s premier convention held at Caesars Forum.

In its tenth year, the Brand Battle competition saw Edmond’s Honor rise above a diverse field of emerging brands. The brand was recognized for its exceptional liquid, a bourbon finished in Cognac casks with pure vanilla essence, and a powerful narrative that honors the legacy of Edmond Albius, who discovered the technique for hand-pollinating vanilla orchids.

“What’s incredible about this win is that it’s in honor of Edmond Albius,” said Tracie Franklin, Master Blender and Liquid Curator for Edmond’s Honor, following the announcement. “It only reinforces the need for authentic stories and award-winning liquid. We’re excited to share this liquid legacy with the world.”

The winning pitch was co-presented by Franklin and Steven Brown, General Manager of Edmond’s Honor. The duo impressed a panel of high-level judges from the industry’s three-tier system, including executives from Lipman Brothers, Breakthru Beverage Group, and Marriott International. Judges praised the product's approachability and balanced flavor profile, noting it was “well-prepared” with an “infectious energy.”

“Being named Champion is a strong signal of industry confidence and market validation,” said Brown. “This is a clear example of the Pronghorn model in action, pairing a differentiated brand story with commercial momentum to drive real impact in the spirits category.”

As the 2026 Brand Battle Champion, Edmond’s Honor joins a prestigious list of alums who have used the tournament as a launchpad for national distribution and long-term success.

ABOUT EDMOND’S HONOR

Edmond’s Honor is an ultra-premium bourbon whiskey that delivers an exceptional experience in every glass. Crafted with meticulous artistry and enriched with Madagascar vanilla extract-soaked cognac casks, our bourbon offers a distinctive and sophisticated taste. Inspired by the untold story of Edmond Albius, a Malagasy botanist who revolutionized vanilla cultivation, Edmond’s Honor celebrates the richness of history and the power of artistry and discovery. Barrel-aged to perfection, each pour invites exploration and connection with the past while enhancing appreciation for the present. Edmond’s Honor is a tribute to the art of bourbon, a story in every pour. For more information and to learn more about Edmond’s Honor, please visit www.edmondshonor.com.

About Pronghorn

Pronghorn is a standalone business focused on creating a template for effectively diversifying any industry. Starting in the spirits industry, Pronghorn is laying the groundwork for a scalable methodology that can be applied to other industries and communities in the future. By leveraging capital investment, incubation, and recruitment initiatives, Pronghorn is actively building this template by accelerating access to the spirits industry for untapped businesses and individuals. Co-founded by industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn, Pronghorn embodies the endurance and speed of its namesake, the fastest land mammal in North America. Pronghorn believes that creating meaningful, lasting change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information and to learn more about Pronghorn, please visit: https://www.pronghorn.co/

