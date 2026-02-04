ASCM and IBF Reunite to Co‑Host the 2026 Best of the Best S&OP Conference

IBF is proud to re‑engage our partnership with ASCM to bring this industry‑defining experience to practitioners worldwide.” — Anish Jain, Managing Director of IBF

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) and the Institute of Business Forecasting & Planning (IBF) are pleased to announce they will reunite to co‑host the 2026 Best of the Best S&OP Conference , taking place June 11–12, 2026 in Chicago. The event, which was a leading industry conference until its pause in 2020 due to the COVID‑19 pandemic, returns to bring together global leaders in forecasting, demand planning and integrated business planning for a focused, practitioner‑driven learning experience.“IBF is proud to re‑engage our partnership with ASCM to bring this industry‑defining experience to practitioners worldwide,” said Anish Jain, Managing Director of IBF. “Our shared commitment to elevating forecasting, demand planning and S&OP has always made ASCM and IBF a natural fit.”Attendees will experience expert-led S&OP sessions grounded in real-world examples, lessons learned, and proven practices, with guidance tailored to both organizations just beginning their planning journey and those ready to mature into more advanced levels of S&OP and IBP. The program provides practical insight into how leading companies are applying analytics and AI to improve forecasting, decision-making, and cross-functional alignment, alongside exposure to planning technology and software providers demonstrating next-generation automation and AI-enabled capabilities.The conference also equips professionals with a decision-focused S&OP roadmap that scales with organizational needs, along with strategies to align demand, supply, product, and finance around confident, value-driven decisions. Attendees will gain clarity on where analytics and AI enhance planning today—and where human judgment remains essential—while learning how to connect strategy to execution, reduce surprises, elevate performance, and position S&OP as a competitive advantage at the executive level“Organizations today operate in an environment defined by volatility, and planning excellence has never been more critical,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “By partnering again with IBF, we are combining two trusted industry voices to deliver the tools, insight and discipline organizations need to strengthen performance across the end‑to‑end supply chain. Best of the Best remains one of the most effective forums for elevating planning capability at scale.”Early Bird registration is now open at https://ibf.org/events/chicago2026 About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources. For more information, visit ascm.org.About IBFThe Institute of Business Forecasting & Planning (IBF) is a membership‑based organization with more than 40 years of leadership in forecasting, demand planning, S&OP education, certification and research. IBF serves a global community of practitioners through conferences, professional development programs, benchmarking resources and its long‑standing Journal of Business Forecasting.

