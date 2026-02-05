Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Welcomes Av Sinensky as Partner, Expands the Corporate & Securities Practice Group

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo Avi Sinensky, Partner at Falcon Rappaport & Berkman

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman is pleased to welcome Av Sinensky as a Partner in the firm’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group . Av brings extensive experience advising on corporate transactions, with a primary focus on mergers and acquisitions, where he regularly advises founders, operators, investors, searchers, and private equity groups in both buy-side and sell-side representations. Av also regularly counsels clients on startup formation, capital raise transactions and corporate governance matters, providing strategic guidance across the full business lifecycle.Known for his practical, business-minded approach, Av partners closely with clients to help them navigate high-stakes transactions while remaining focused on long-term growth, risk management, and operational realities. His ability to translate complex legal concepts into clear, actionable advice has made him a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs and established businesses alike."I am thrilled to join Falcon Rappaport & Berkman and collaborate with such a talented team dedicated to client success," said Av Sinensky. "FRB's commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions aligns perfectly with my approach to guiding business owners and investors through complex transactions."In addition to his transactional practice, Av is a respected thought leader on the topics of M&A and corporate law. He regularly writes articles featured in Long Island Business News, USLAW Magazine, and the New York Law Journal, and has spoken at events sponsored by the New York City Bar Association, Small Business Expo, and numerous professional organizations."We are thrilled to have Av join the FRB team,” said FRB Co-Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon. “His diligence, perspective and practical approach will strengthen our capabilities and help us continue to provide outstanding results for our clients."Av’s addition further strengthens our corporate services and reinforces the firm’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, client-focused counsel to businesses throughout Long Island and beyond.About Falcon Rappaport & Berkman: Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by combining a depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors with a firm-wide commitment to excellent service. The firm partners with clients, offering access to thought leaders across numerous areas of professional practice to help them develop and achieve their legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com or visit frblaw.com.

