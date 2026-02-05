YouGov BrandIndex Voices released: Groundbreaking AI-powered qualitative tool delivers the ‘why’ behind brand tracking

For too long, brand tracking has been defined only by the ‘what’ – metrics showing when perceptions shift. YouGov BrandIndex Voices revolutionizes this by adding the ‘why’ at scale.” — Stephen Shakespeare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Key Facts- Combines conversational AI with YouGov 's verified panel to reveal the human voices behind brand health metrics- Understand the ‘quiet majority’ of real consumers – not just loud voices on social media or extreme reviews – weeks faster than traditional research- Always-on platform lets brand teams investigate metric movements and understand the ‘why’ behind the numbers without leaving YouGov BrandIndex- Now available in the US and UKYouGov, the international research and data analytics group, has launched YouGov BrandIndex Voices , a qualitative data product that collects and analyses consumer conversations on a quantitative scale to reveal why brand perceptions change.The innovation combines YouGov's verified proprietary panel of real people with AI that makes it possible to converse with people in a natural way to understand the narratives, hesitations and emotional nuances driving consumer perception. BrandIndex Voices is an always-on, AI-powered interviewing tool that enables clients to speak directly to real people – not just the loudest voices, but the quiet majority too. Built directly into BrandIndex, it delivers faster, more cost-effective qualitative insight, enabling brands to go beyond traditional metrics such as quality and value without leaving the platform.Stephan Shakespeare, CEO and co-founder of YouGov, said: “For too long, brand tracking has been defined only by the ‘what’ – metrics showing when perceptions shift. YouGov BrandIndex Voices revolutionizes this by adding the ‘why’ at scale. This is qualitative research reimagined – combining the breadth and rigor of quantitative tracking with the discoverability that can only be provided by real people’s views.“Every conversation comes from genuine consumers ensuring clients receive trustworthy insights from real people. The detail they provide is impressive – from the shopper whose affinity to a brand has passed through generations to the disabled customer whose purchasing experience has been transformed by online retail. When combined with our proprietary analytics, it gives clients the complete view of their brand's health for the first time, providing rich understanding drawn directly from the people who matter most – their consumers.”Speed and scale combinedWhile traditional recruitment-led, manually analyzed qualitative research approaches can often take months, BrandIndex Voices delivers deep qualitative insight weeks faster and on a greater scale. This means users can more fully understand what consumers really think about their brand, competitors and category. BrandIndex Voices captures the full context from the quiet majority, non-customers and competitors' customers alike, going deeper than the insights captured from surveys and reviews to reveal what advocates and detractors of the brand really think.Every conversation is grounded in responses from YouGov's consistently recruited, highly engaged proprietary panel – not rented samples – ensuring clients receive trustworthy insights from real humans who genuinely participate.How it worksBrandIndex Voices works through three key capabilities:- AI-powered conversational interviews that adapt naturally to explore beyond 20+ templated opening questions, prompted by responses to quantitative surveys- Fast analysis of open-ended responses using AI to identify themes, narratives and sentiment across thousands of conversations- Always-on access to rich verbatim data revealing genuine consumer perspectivesWhy BrandIndex Voices is differentBrandIndex Voices bridges gaps in traditional brand tracking. While quantitative data shows what's happening and qualitative research explains why, only large-scale structured conversations can deliver rapid discovery. Current voice of customer approaches capture extremes through reviews and social listening but often miss perspectives from the majority of consumers.- Verified conversations with genuine consumers from YouGov’s proprietary panel- Qualitative insights delivered at scale with AI powered interviews and thematic analysis from a large volume of verbatims- As part of the YouGov BrandIndex workflow, clients can go from a metric movement to the "why" without leaving the platformApplications for brand teamsBrandIndex Voices surfaces the consumer context behind movements in brand metrics and links conversations with real people to quantitative insights. This reveals the sentiment behind shifts in brand health and connects marketing activities to changes in brand perception backed by consumer evidence. The tool enables teams to explore unaided views from their own consumers, non-users and competitors' customers.BrandIndex Voices is available in the US and UK now for brand researchers and marketing teams seeking to transform their understanding of brand perception.Find out more about YouGov BrandIndex Voices.– Ends –About YouGovYouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks.Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.As innovators and pioneers of online market research, we have a strong reputation as a trusted source of accurate data and insights. Testament to this, YouGov data is regularly referenced by the global press, and we are consistently one of the most quoted market research sources in the world.YouGov /Research RealityFor further information, visit yougov.com

