Bakersfield Home Buyer, Central Valley Real Estate Investments, Opens with New Office to Help More Homeowners Sell Fast

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Valley Real Estate Investments , a leading cash home buying company in Bakersfield, has expanded operations with a new office at 2623 F Street, Suite K, Bakersfield, CA 93301. Officially open since January 5, 2026, the location is now fully operational, enabling the company to purchase even more homes and provide faster, more personalized service to homeowners throughout Kern County.As a premier company that buys houses for cash, Central Valley Real Estate Investments specializes in helping local sellers sell a house fast without the headaches of traditional sales—no repairs, no cleaning, no agents, no commissions, no appraisals, no showings, and no financing contingencies. Homeowners can receive a guaranteed cash offer quickly, close in as little as a week, or choose a flexible timeline that fits their needs, with the company covering all closing costs.Fueled by growing demand and a commitment to assisting more Bakersfield-area homeowners during life transitions, the expansion allows Central Valley Real Estate Investments to add team members and deliver its signature concierge-level service: a simple, transparent process focused on comfort, convenience, and confidence.“We’re excited to grow our presence right here in Bakersfield to better serve our community,” said Brandon Hardin, Owner of Central Valley Real Estate Investments. “Many homeowners face stressful situations and need a reliable way to sell their house fast for cash. With this new office, we’re deepening our dedication to providing tailored, hassle-free solutions—whether that means closing quickly or offering flexible terms—so sellers can move forward with peace of mind.”Central Valley Real Estate Investments continues to prioritize relationships, education, and respect in every transaction, ensuring a positive experience from the first conversation to a smooth transition.Homeowners interested in a no-obligation cash offer can visit https://cenvalrei.com to get started today.Central Valley Real Estate Investments is Bakersfield's trusted cash home buying company, dedicated to helping Kern County homeowners sell a house fast with a stress-free, concierge-style process. Offering guaranteed cash purchases or connections to buyers, the firm eliminates fees, repairs, contingencies, and delays—delivering comfort, convenience, and confidence every step of the way. Learn more at https://cenvalrei.com or about Central Valley Real Estate InvestmentsMedia Contact:Brandon Hardin, OwnerCentral Valley Real Estate Investments2623 F Street, Suite KBakersfield, CA 93301(661) 699-5512cenvalrei@gmail.com

