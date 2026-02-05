Cosmo Direct Supply Expands Catalogue with Restylane Shaype for Medical Professionals

Our goal has always been to supply medical professionals with the tools they need to achieve exceptional results.” — Daniel P.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmo Direct Supply , a leading filler wholesaler serving medical practitioners and clinics, announces the addition of Restylane Shaype to their product range.Restylane’s firmest gel yet, Shaype is perfect for shaping, enhancing, and defining the lower facial area - chin, cheeks, and jawline. This dermal filler’s bone-mimicking effect balances your clients’ facial shape and offers natural-looking, durable results. Addressing issues such as a double or weak chin and a sagging jawline, the filler has already received strong reviews from patients and practitioners alike.Supporting Real Clinical DemandChin augmentation and reshaping are one of the fastest‑growing areas in facial contouring, with non‑surgical, filler‑based treatments expanding steadily as patients seek minimally invasive options. By adding Restylane Shaype to its portfolio, Cosmo Direct Supply aligns its range with real‑world practice patterns, where targeted lower‑face enhancement and profile balancing have become core components of injectable treatment plans.Continuously Delivering Excellence and Quality to ClinicsFor years, Cosmo Direct Supply has partnered with medical professionals to provide high-quality aesthetic products that support safe, effective treatments. With the addition of Restylane Shaype, the company continues to meet the evolving needs of practitioners who value quality and client satisfaction."Our goal has always been to supply medical professionals with the tools they need to achieve exceptional results," said Daniel Pashai, CEO at Cosmo Direct Supply. "Restylane Shaype is the newest addition to the Restylane product line, one that’s already shown excellent results in clinical studies and regular treatment results. We’re thrilled to announce that these original fillers are now available for our clients."About Cosmo Direct SupplyCosmo Direct Supply is an aesthetic medicine supplier offering dermal fillers and aesthetic products to medical professionals, clinics, and practitioners in the USA and other countries. With a focus on quality, safety, and professional support, the company offers only original products and CE-certified devices. Convenient for practitioners, Cosmo Direct Supply offers a broad selection of products. Medical professionals can opt for Restylane or buy Juvederm at wholesale prices and be confident in the product quality. Amongst the product range are many other leading brands – you can buy Mesoestetic online , choose fillers from numerous other brands, stock up on mesotherapy, or orthopedic treatments.Media ContactsCompany: Cosmo Direct SupplyAddress: 311 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801Phone: +1 (786) 941-6100Website: https://cosmodirectsupply.com/ Email: info@cosmodirectsupply.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.