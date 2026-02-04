This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it. The affected products have not changed, but the “Full list of affected lots” has been modified for clarity. The recommendations for what to do with the devices below have not changed. The reason for recall has been clarified and updated with current information.

Affected Product

The FDA is aware that Abbott Diabetes Care has issued a letter to distributors, health care providers, and affected customers recommending certain glucose monitor sensors be removed from where they are used or sold:

Full list of affected lots: See separate tabs within file for products offered within the U.S. and those offered outside of the U.S.

FreeStyle Libre 3 readers and mobile apps are not impacted. Additionally, no other Libre products (FreeStyle Libre 14 day, FreeStyle Libre 2, FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus, or Libre Pro sensors) or Abbott biowearables are impacted.

What to Do

Patients should verify if their sensors are impacted and immediately discontinue use and dispose of the affected sensor(s).

On November 24, 2025, Abbott Diabetes Care sent all affected customers a letter recommending the following actions:

For Patients: Determine if your current or unused sensor(s) are affected by visiting www.freestylecheck.com and selecting “CONFIRM SENSOR SERIAL NUMBER.” You will need to locate your sensor serial number to determine if your sensor is affected. If you are wearing a FreeStyle Libre 3 and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor, you can find the serial number in the app or reader. The serial number can also be found on the label on the bottom of the sensor applicator or carton. (If you are using a sensor with a connected insulin delivery device, please refer to the connected insulin delivery device user manual on how to locate the sensor serial number.) Please see images below for visual aids on where to locate the sensor serial numbers. If you are currently wearing or have a FreeStyle Libre 3 or FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor that has been confirmed as potentially affected on www.FreeStyleCheck.com or by a customer service representative, immediately discontinue use and dispose of the affected sensor(s). You can request a replacement for any potentially affected sensor(s) on www.FreeStyleCheck.com. Select “CONFIRM SENSOR SERIAL NUMBER” and enter a valid serial number. If your sensor is potentially impacted, you will be instructed to enter your contact information so a replacement product can be sent to you at no cost. Use a blood glucose meter or the built-in meter in your FreeStyle Libre 3 Reader to make treatment decisions when your sensor readings don’t match your symptoms or expectations.

For Health Care Providers: Inform your patients of this issue. Please instruct your patients to visit www.FreeStyleCheck.com to confirm if their sensors are impacted. Abbott Diabetes Care has provided a patient letter to use with your patients. If your patient is currently wearing or has a FreeStyle Libre 3 or FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor that has been confirmed as potentially affected on www.FreeStyleCheck.com or by a customer service representative, have them immediately discontinue use and dispose of the affected sensor(s). Patients can request a replacement for any potentially affected sensor(s) on www.FreeStyleCheck.com. They can select “CONFIRM SENSOR SERIAL NUMBER” and enter a valid serial number. If their sensor is potentially impacted, they will be instructed to enter their contact information so a replacement product can be sent to them at no cost. Patients can use a blood glucose meter or the built-in meter in the FreeStyle Libre 3 Reader to make treatment decisions when sensor readings don’t match symptoms or expectations. Your sales representative will contact you with instructions to dispose of your impacted samples. You will received sample replacements.

For Distributors and Wholesalers: Inform your customers of this Urgent Medical Device Correction and have impacted sensors returned to you under your normal return process. Check your inventory for sensors from affected lots, remove them from inventory, and return them using the normal return process.



How to Locate the Sensor Serial Number:

Patients wearing a FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor or a FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor can find the serial number in the app or reader. The serial number can also be found on the label on the bottom of the sensor applicator or carton. (If patients are using a sensor with a connected insulin delivery device, they can refer to the connected insulin delivery device user manual on how to locate the sensor serial number.)

In the FreeStyle Libre 3 app, from the Main Menu select “About Screen” and locate the sensor serial number under “Last 3 Sensors.”

In the Libre app, from the bottom Menu select Profile > About, and locate the sensor serial number under “Last 3 Sensors.”

In the FreeStyle Libre 3 Reader, from the Settings Menu select “System Status,” then “System Info.”

Reason for Recall

Abbott Diabetes Care is recalling certain FreeStyle Libre 3 and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors due to incorrect glucose readings that are lower than actual blood glucose levels. If undetected, these incorrect (lower than actual) glucose readings over an extended period may lead to wrong treatment decisions for people living with diabetes, such as excessive carbohydrate intake or skipping or delaying insulin doses. These decisions may pose serious health risks, including potential injury or death, or other less serious complications.

As of January 7, 2026, Abbott has reported 860 serious injuries, and seven deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

The FreeStyle Libre 3 and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems are real time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices with alarm capability indicated for the management of diabetes in persons age four and older. These devices are intended to replace blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions, unless otherwise indicated.

The Systems also detect trends and tracks patterns and aids in the detection of episodes of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, facilitating both acute and long-term therapy adjustments. Interpretation of the System readings should be based on the glucose trends and several sequential readings over time.

The Systems are also intended to autonomously communicate with digitally connected devices. The Systems can be used alone or in conjunction with these digitally connected devices where the user manually controls actions for therapy decisions.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Abbott Diabetes Care at 1-833-815-4273 or https://www.freestyle.abbott/us-en/support/contact-us.html.

