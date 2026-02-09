Sterling Lawyers, LLC Expands Naperville Family Law Practice with Addition of Attorney Kaitlyn Richardson

Sterling Lawyers, LLC Logo Naperville Sterling Lawyers Office Naperville

Sterling Lawyers expands its Naperville team with a veteran family law litigator and mediator to meet growing demand for advocacy in Will and DuPage Counties.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Lawyers, LLC is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its Naperville legal team with the addition of Attorney Kaitlyn Richardson. This strategic addition represents the firm’s goal to deepen its resources for residents of Naperville, actively responding to the increasing need for versatile family law counsel that can handle both cooperative mediation and rigorous litigation.

Richardson joins the firm’s Naperville office bringing a robust legal background that spans two states, holding licenses in both Illinois and Nebraska. Her practice is focused on providing clarity and direction for clients in Naperville and surrounding communities, including Warrenville, Lisle, and Bolingbrook. By integrating Richardson’s experience in complex financial litigation—specifically regarding dissipation claims and asset tracing—Sterling Lawyers ensures that local clients have access to sophisticated advocacy right in their own backyard.

"Kaitlyn’s arrival marks a significant step forward for our Naperville presence. Her ability to navigate complex financial disputes while maintaining a focus on the client's long-term stability perfectly aligns with our firm’s mission to support families," said a Managing Partner at Sterling Lawyers, LLC.

Beyond her litigation capabilities, Richardson adds valuable depth to the firm’s alternative dispute resolution services. With training in mediation, she offers Naperville parents effective pathways to resolve custody and support matters outside of high-conflict court battles. Her involvement with the Will County Bar Association further solidifies the firm's connection to the local legal community, ensuring clients benefit from representation that is deeply integrated into the local court systems.

Attorney Kaitlyn Richardson is now accepting new clients. Her addition ensures the firm's Naperville team can maintain the high standard of personalized attention and prompt communication that Sterling Lawyers is known for, even as their law firm continues to grow.

About Sterling Lawyers, LLC:

Sterling Lawyers, LLC is a family law firm with offices throughout Illinois that focuses exclusively on family law matters. The firm utilizes a unique team-based approach to representation, ensuring that every client benefits from the collective experience of the entire staff. Their Naperville family lawyers provide services ranging from divorce and child custody to property division and extended litigation, Sterling Lawyers combines the resources of a large firm with the personalized care of a boutique practice, all centered on transparent, flat-rate pricing.

Contact Information:

Sterling Lawyers, LLC

400 E Diehl Rd

#200

Naperville, IL 60563

Phone: (630) 454-0555

Website: https://www.sterlinglawyers.com/

