Kingdom Legacy Ministries Launches Monthly Giving Campaign to Feed 3,000+ Hungry Children in the Philippines

NEW PARIS , OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every child deserves a chance to thrive, yet thousands of children in the Philippines face daily hunger, limited education, and few opportunities for a better future. Kingdom Legacy Ministries , a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Dennis and Emily Alejo , is turning compassion into action with a new monthly giving campaign designed to help feed and support more than 3,000 children each month across nine feeding sites in Cebu, Philippines.“For many children, a single meal can mean the difference between going to school or staying home hungry,” said Dennis Alejo , Founder of Kingdom Legacy Ministries. “When a child is fed, they can focus, learn, and dream. Through Kingdom Legacy Ministries, we want to ensure these children don’t just survive — they thrive.”Fighting Hunger Where It Hurts MostKingdom Legacy Ministries works in some of the most impoverished communities in Cebu, where families struggle daily to provide basic necessities. Through local partnerships and community kitchens, the ministry provides hot, nutritious meals to approximately 3,000 children every month at nine different feeding locations.Because families in these communities often live day-to-day, many children face chronic hunger that affects their health, development, and ability to succeed in school. A consistent meal can stabilize a child’s life in powerful ways — physically, emotionally, and academically.With just $0.50, a child can receive a hot meal that brings nourishment, dignity, and hope.Programs That Create Long-Term ImpactWhile feeding hungry children is at the heart of the ministry, Kingdom Legacy Ministries also works to address the deeper roots of poverty by supporting families and communities through:1. Feeding ProgramsChildren receive nutritious hot meals through community kitchens and feeding outreaches, ensuring they have the strength and energy they need to grow and learn.2. Education SupportDonations help provide school supplies, uniforms, backpacks, and tuition assistance so children can attend school consistently and remain engaged in their education.3. Job Training & Skill DevelopmentOlder youth and young adults receive vocational and technical training — including IT skills and local trades — equipping them for sustainable employment and brighter futures.“Our mission is about more than food,” said Emily Alejo, Co-Founder. “We want to walk with these children from hunger to hope, and from dependence to dignity. Feeding opens the door — education and skills change a life.”Why Monthly Giving MattersMonthly donors are the backbone of Kingdom Legacy Ministries’ work. Ongoing support allows the organization to:• Maintain uninterrupted feeding programs• Reach more hungry children each month• Keep community kitchens operating at all nine sites• Respond quickly when food insecurity increasesA monthly gift creates immediate, measurable impact:• $25/month can help provide meals for approximately 50 children• $50/month can help feed approximately 100 children• $100/month can help reach approximately 200 children• $250/month can help provide meals for approximately 500 childrenWith just $0.50 per meal, even a small monthly gift multiplies into life-changing nourishment for children who would otherwise go hungry.How to Make a Lasting DifferenceBecoming a monthly donor is simple and tax-deductible. Monthly partners receive:• Regular updates showing the impact of their giving• Stories from the children and communities they support• Opportunities to participate in special projects and outreach initiativesTo join the movement and help feed hungry children in the Philippines, visit:About Kingdom Legacy MinistriesFounded by Dennis and Emily Alejo, Kingdom Legacy Ministries is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to feeding, educating, and empowering vulnerable children in Cebu, Philippines. Working through local partnerships and volunteers, the organization serves thousands of children each month through:• Community feeding programs• Education and school support• Job and skills training• Community development initiativesKingdom Legacy Ministries is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New Paris, Ohio. All donations are fully tax-deductible and directly support children in need.

