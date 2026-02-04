Rodeo Realty’s Adi Livyatan Secures $27.8M Off-Market Sale in Prestigious Hidden Hills Enclave

This sale speaks to the power of vision and trust in the luxury market... the strength of relationships and the confidence buyers still have in exceptional product even in a competitive landscape...” — Adi Livyatan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one of the most notable recent luxury residential transactions in Hidden Hills, Adi Livyatan, Luxury Real Estate Agent at Rodeo Realty, has closed the private, off-market sale of an ultra-luxury new construction estate for $27,868,768. The property, located within the prestigious Ashley Ridge enclave, was secured before construction began — a rare outcome amid a high-end market currently marked by increased new-construction inventory and longer absorption timelines.

Livyatan represented both the seller and buyer in the confidential transaction, which reflects a strategic, relationship-driven approach increasingly shaping high-value luxury deals in Los Angeles’ most exclusive communities. The estate, designed as a large-scale modern compound prioritizing privacy and lifestyle amenities, was introduced to a curated network of qualified buyers rather than the public market.

“This sale speaks to the power of vision and trust in the luxury market,” said Livyatan. “Securing a buyer off-market, before construction even began, reflects both the strength of relationships and the confidence buyers still have in exceptional product—even in a competitive new-construction landscape.”

The closing stands out within Hidden Hills, where several newly built luxury properties have faced extended market exposure in recent months. Industry observers note that discreet marketing strategies and carefully timed introductions have become increasingly important in achieving successful outcomes at the highest price points. By positioning the estate pre-construction and aligning the right buyer early in the development cycle, the transaction avoided the challenges often associated with completed speculative builds entering a saturated marketplace.

Ashley Ridge remains one of Hidden Hills’ most sought-after enclaves, known for expansive estates, privacy, and proximity to Los Angeles’ major entertainment and business hubs. The sale underscores continued demand for well-conceived luxury projects introduced through trusted networks and strategic advisory.

Livyatan, a top-producing luxury real estate agent at Rodeo Realty ranked among the top 0.5% of agents nationwide, is recognized for representing high-value transactions across Los Angeles’ premier luxury enclaves. Her recent closing highlights the evolving nature of ultra-high-end sales, where confidentiality, timing, and strong client relationships often determine success as much as market conditions themselves.

Client identities and specific property details remain confidential at the request of the parties involved.

