Weekapaug Inn Showcases Year-Round Eco- and Nature-Focused Experiences Along Rhode Island’s Coast

Guests may arrive for a coastal escape and leave with a deeper understanding of the landscape, wildlife and environmental stewardship that define this place.” — Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn

WEEKAPAUG , RI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, announces its year-round calendar of eco- and nature-focused programming, offering guests immersive ways to connect with the coastal environment through hands-on, seasonal experiences led by naturalists, conservation partners and local experts.Offering a thoughtfully curated lineup of activities designed to reflect the rhythms of the land and sea, Weekapaug Inn guests may participate in guided beach and salt marsh walks, birding excursions, wildlife outings, dark-sky stargazing and hands-on nature crafts offered daily throughout the year. Many activities are complimentary and intentionally small-scale, allowing for meaningful engagement with the surrounding ecosystem.Signature experiences include guided full-moon paddles across Quonochontaug Pond, horseshoe crab spawning walks, seal-spotting boat tours and seasonal photography and foraging workshops. The Inn also hosts sustainability-focused speaker series and special events exploring topics such as coastal conservation, bird migration, microplastic pollution and responsible seafood sourcing, including collaborative dinners centered on the concept of “Eating With the Ecosystem.”Programming evolves with the seasons, ensuring no two visits are the same. Summer brings kayaking, paddleboarding and moonlit water excursions, while fall and winter highlight birding, coastal hikes, fireside gatherings and wellness experiences designed to keep guests connected to the outdoors year-round.“What makes Weekapaug Inn unique is how seamlessly these experiences are woven into a guest’s stay,” said Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. “Guests may arrive for a coastal escape and leave with a deeper understanding of the landscape, wildlife and environmental stewardship that define this place.”With its emphasis on experiential travel, sustainability and sense of place, Weekapaug Inn continues to appeal to travelers seeking meaningful, nature-driven escapes in New England. Visit weekapauginn.com for more details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.

