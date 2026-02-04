New Book Explores Humanity, Consciousness, and Free Will in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

I Am Machine examines the evolving relationship between humans and intelligent systems

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly announces the release of I Am Machine – Life Without Free Will, an extraordinary philosophical sci-fi work by Lex Van der Ploeg and Raymond Van Aalst , inviting readers into a profound reexamination of what it means to be human in a universe brimming with life.“Everyone assumes we choose our path in life. But what if our choices are nothing more than the inevitable outcomes of forces beyond our control?”— Lex Van der Ploeg & Raymond Van Aalst, Authors of I Am MachineA Riveting Journey Into the Nature of Human ExistenceI Am Machine – Life Without Free Will is a bold, imaginative, and deeply philosophical narrative told through the eyes of Ramona Black Hole, an extraterrestrial explorer and leader of the Messier 13 Galactic Exploration Team.Through Ramona’s alien yet strangely empathetic lens, readers are invited to question:• What does it truly mean to be alive?• Do humans actually possess free will, driven by our Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) machine, or do biology, physics, and the universe dictate our behavior?• How do humans fit within a cosmos teeming with diverse lifeforms?• Are there parallel universes, alternate realities, or unseen dimensions shaping our choices?• Our perceived “Decision Making” versus “Free Will” powers.This remarkable book blends hard science, speculative fiction, and philosophical inquiry, offering clarity and wonder in equal measure. Ramona’s outsider perspective reveals humanity's contradictions, the illusion of autonomy, and the mechanisms behind consciousness itself.The writing is immersive and poetic, balancing cosmic-scale questions with emotionally resonant storytelling. Readers are left not with answers—but with a renewed curiosity about themselves and the universe.Why Readers Love ItEarly readers praise the book as:• Thought-provoking and deeply original• A refreshing take on free will, existence, and cosmic life• Engaging, imaginative, and surprisingly emotionalCustomer reviews highlight the book’s strong pacing, rich science-fiction elements, and its ability to ignite philosophical reflection in readers of all backgrounds.(See customer reviews: https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B0CW2V6435/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews About the AuthorsLex Van der Ploeg, Ph.D.Dr. Van der Ploeg is a former Columbia University faculty member (tenured 1987) and a distinguished leader in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. His career spans groundbreaking work in diagnostics and therapeutics for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, obesity, and metabolic disorders.He is the founder of RIFFIT, a pioneering AI platform that converts text to song for communication and therapeutic use. Lex has held senior scientific leadership positions at Merck, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Abraxis, and multiple biotech companies. His lifelong fascination with philosophy, the universe, the nature of life inspired this book and the comic God’s Retirement – Lesson Zero.Raymond Van AalstA gifted artist, philosopher, and “visual intellectual,” Raymond van Aalst combines artistry with profound conceptual thinking. A graduate cum laude of St. Joost Academy and the Jan van Eyck Academy, he has published lithographs, etchings, and oil paintings worldwide.Raymond is known for his ability to transform complex ideas into striking imagery, guided by his belief that “An image is only good if it talks back.” He co-created I Am Machine and illustrated the companion comic God’s Retirement – Lesson Zero.Book Details• Title: I Am Machine – Life Without Free Will• Authors: Lex Van der Ploeg & Raymond Van Aalst• Genre: Free Will & Determinism / Hard Science Fiction• ISBN: 978-1962202459• Format: Paperback & eBook• Purchase Links:o Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CW2V6435 o Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/i-am-machine-lex-van-der-ploeg/1143234142 o Barnes & Noble : https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/l%20am%20machine%20%20%20Life%20without%20free%20will Media & InterviewsLex Van der Ploeg was featured on The Chris Voss Show, where he shared insights from his exclusive author interview, discussed his work and ideas, and offered thoughtful perspectives on the themes and concepts behind his writing.Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BR_yXaSNRoE • Author Media Presence:o Website: https://www.carbopublishers.com o LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lex-van-der-ploeg/ o Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lvan.vanderploeg.7 o Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stories/lexvdp1/3779676661911381200/ A Must-Read for Thinkers, Dreamers, and Sci-Fi EnthusiastsI Am Machine – Life Without Free Will is more than a book—it’s an intellectual awakening. Perfect for fans of Carl Sagan, Philip K. Dick, Arthur C. Clarke, Robert M. Sapolsky, Sam Harris and Yuval Noah Harari, this groundbreaking work belongs in every conversation about consciousness, free will, AI, and the future of human existence.

