OCIACC Cancels Nowruz Event to show continued Respect for the brave people of Iran During this Ongoing Tragedy

We truly tried to honor the deeper meaning of Nowruz, one that has survived centuries of hardship and has always been about standing together but our collective grief made it impossible.” — Shani Moslehi, CEO at OC Iranian American Chamber of Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC) announces the cancellation of its planned Nowruz event following deep reflection and ongoing dialogue within the community amid the tragic and heartbreaking situation unfolding in Iran.

OCIACC’s intent was to embrace the true essence of Nowruz, a tradition that has endured through wars, displacement, and oppression as a way to bring the community together in unity, remembrance, and resilience, while honoring the lives lost in Iran.

However, many within the community associate Nowruz solely with celebration. Out of respect for this perspective, and to avoid any misunderstanding during a time of profound collective grief, OCIACC has made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

“We truly tried to honor the deeper meaning of Nowruz, one that has survived centuries of hardship and has always been about renewal, resilience, and standing together,” said Shani Moslehi, Chief Executive Officer of OCIACC. “Our intention has always been to show respect for our deep and meaningful culture and to honor lives lost while holding space for our community - a mission that we hold sacred.”

OCIACC remains committed to honoring Iranian culture, supporting the people of Iran, and creating spaces for remembrance, advocacy, and solidarity during this critical time.

OCIACC thanks its partners, sponsors, vendors, and community members for their understanding, compassion, and continued support.

