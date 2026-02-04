IFPRI and CIMMYT Accelerate Joint Research for Food Security and Greater Global Impact

Johan Swinnen, Director General of IFPRI & Bram Govaerts, Director General of CIMMYT Signing of the MoU between CIMMYT and IFPRI

CIMMYT and IFPRI signed a MoU to strengthen collaboration on science-based research and policy solutions to address global food security challenges

Without a doubt, this partnership will accelerate our hands-on work in the field with farmers and in the lab with scientists around the world.” — Bram Govaerts, Director General of CIMMYT

WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Food Policy Research Institute ( IFPRI ) and CIMMYT have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen collaboration on strategic research and policy initiatives aimed at tackling today’s complex food security challenges. This stronger partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to delivering innovative, science-based solutions that can help transform food systems and improve lives around the world.“Enhanced collaboration with CIMMYT will allow us to combine our strengths and partnerships for greater benefits,” said Johan Swinnen, Director General of IFPRI. “This is especially critical given the alarming rise in global hunger and food insecurity since 2015.”“We look forward to closer collaboration with IFPRI,” said Bram Govaerts, Director General of CIMMYT. “Without a doubt, this partnership will accelerate our hands-on work in the field with farmers and in the lab with scientists around the world.”Joint research priorities include how to most effectively scale innovations in agronomy, mechanization, crop breeding, and nutrition, and pursue methodological improvements in impact evaluation, market analysis, and policy analysis.IFPRI and CIMMYT are part of CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly funded agricultural research network, working to advance sustainable and resilient food systems globally. Both centers are headquartered in North America, have a strong global footprint, and share a long history of high impact research that informs policies and investments to reduce poverty, hunger, and malnutrition while improving crop systems worldwide.About IFPRIThe International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) provides research-based policy solutions to sustainably reduce poverty and end hunger and malnutrition. IFPRI’s strategic research aims to identify and analyze alternative international and country-led strategies and policies for meeting food and nutrition needs in low- and middle-income countries, with particular emphasis on poor and vulnerable groups in those countries, inclusive development, and sustainability. It is a research center of CGIAR; a worldwide partnership engaged in agricultural research for development.About CIMMYTCIMMYT is a cutting edge, non-profit, international organization dedicated to solving tomorrow’s problems today. It is entrusted with fostering improved quantity, quality, and dependability of production systems and basic cereals such as maize, wheat, triticale, sorghum, millets, and associated crops through applied agricultural science, particularly in the Global South, through building strong partnerships. This combination enhances the livelihood trajectories and resilience of millions of resource-poor farmers, while working towards a more productive, inclusive, and resilient agrifood system within planetary boundaries.

