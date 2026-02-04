Gevorg Grigoryan Leads Glendale City Council Race in Grassroots Fundraising

Gevorg Grigoryan

Every contribution represents someone choosing to invest in accountability, responsible leadership, and a city that works for everyone.” — Gevorg Grigoryan

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FeGevorg Grigoryan, candidate for Glendale City Council, has emerged as the top fundraiser in community-supported contributions among all candidates in the race, according to the first official campaign finance reporting period.

As of December 31, 2025, the Gevorg Grigoryan for City Council 2026 campaign reported $75,310.89 in grassroots contributions, with total contributions reaching $105,410.89 – an early sign of broad local support and growing momentum.

Campaign filings confirm that Grigoryan raised more funds from individual donors than any other candidate in the field, underscoring a campaign powered by residents rather than self-funding.

While some candidates’ totals may be boosted by personal loans, Grigoryan’s fundraising reflects direct investment from the Glendale community, highlighting strong trust and enthusiasm from local supporters.

“This campaign is built on trust, participation, and a shared belief in Glendale’s future,” said Grigoryan. “Every contribution represents someone choosing to invest in accountability, responsible leadership, and a city that works for everyone.”

Political observers note that early grassroots fundraising is often one of the strongest indicators of voter enthusiasm, volunteer engagement, and long-term campaign strength, especially in local races where personal connection matters most.

Grigoryan’s donor base includes a diverse coalition of residents, business owners, professionals, and community leaders aligned behind his vision for safer and thriving neighborhoods, responsible development, and inclusive governance.

“As an architect and community leader, I’ve always believed strong foundations matter,” Grigoryan added. “This level of support tells me we’re building something real together. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who believes in this campaign – because with your support, great things become possible.”

The campaign expects continued growth in community participation and fundraising as outreach expands across Glendale in the months ahead.

Gevorg Grigoryan's Speech during the campaign kickoff event

