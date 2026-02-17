Houston Premises Liability Attorney Joe I. Zaid Expands Focus on Injuries from Unsafe Properties Across Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston personal injury lawyer Joe I. Zaid of Joe I. Zaid & Associates is announcing an expanded focus on premises liability claims , aiming to protect victims injured as a result of hazardous conditions on properties throughout Houston, Pasadena, Humble and communities across Texas. From grocery store slip and fall accidents to apartment complex assaults and unsafe parking lots, the firm is prioritizing cases where careless property owners fail to keep visitors safe.Premises liability law holds businesses, landlords, and other property owners responsible when unsafe conditions cause serious injuries. Hazardous conditions including cracked floors, spills, poor lighting, broken stairs, missing handrails, lack of security, and unsafe walkways often lead to preventable accidents. Injured Texans searching for answers about premises liability deserve clear guidance, aggressive advocacy, and compassionate support after an unexpected fall or on-property incident.“Property owners in Texas have a legal duty to keep their premises reasonably safe for guests, customers, and tenants,” said attorney Joe Zaid. “When they ignore hazards or cut corners on safety, real people suffer life-altering injuries. Our team steps in to hold these companies accountable and maintain safety for all patrons.“Property owners in Texas have a legal duty to keep their premises reasonably safe for guests, customers, and tenants,” said attorney Joe Zaid. “When they ignore hazards that they knew or should have known exist or cut corners on safety, real people suffer life-altering injuries. Our team steps in to hold these companies accountable and to help ensure safer environments for everyone who walks through their doors.”The firm’s expanded premises liability efforts focus on a wide range of dangerous property situations, including:- Slip and fall and trip and fall accidents in retail stores, restaurants, and shopping centers- Apartment complex and hotel injuries involving unsafe stairs, walkways, or negligent security- Parking lot, sidewalk, and workplace property hazards that cause serious injuries- Because premises liability claims often turn on evidence collected early, Joe I. Zaid & Associates encourages injured visitors and tenants to act quickly.- Photos and videos of the hazard, incident reports, witness statements, and prompt medical treatment can make a major difference in the strength of a case.Additionally, Texas has strict deadlines for filing personal injury lawsuits, so waiting too long can cost injured people their right to recover compensation.In Texas, injured visitors can pursue damages for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, future treatment costs, disability, and reduced quality of life. However, insurance companies regularly argue that the victim bears most or all the blame. Under Texas’s modified comparative negligence rule, if an injured person carries more than 50 percent of the fault, they recover nothing. This makes skilled legal representation especially important in slip and fall and negligent security cases, where property owners often deny responsibility.“Our clients are dealing with painful injuries, lost income, and stress about how they will support their families,” Zaid added. “We focus on the investigation, the insurance companies, and the legal fight, so our clients can focus on healing. Our clients deserve a Texas premises liability lawyer who treats them like family and is ready to take their case as far as needed.”Since 2013, our Founding Attorney Joe I. Zaid has represented thousands of injured Texans and recovered millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts, including multiple seven-figure results. The firm handles premises liability, car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, and other serious personal injury cases across the Greater Houston area and throughout Texas.Joe Zaid, has been selected as a 2026 SUPER LAWYER as well as being named one of Houston’s Top Lawyers by H-Texas Magazine and recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer, is an active member of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. His client-centered approach emphasizes communication, transparency, and aggressive trial-ready representation for every premises liability client.With the heightened focus on unsafe properties and property owner negligence, Joe I. Zaid & Associates invites injured Texans to learn about their legal options and to seek help before critical evidence disappears or legal deadlines expire.

