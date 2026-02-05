Shopsense AI Appoints Lisa Rowley as Head of Sales

Rowley demonstrates content-to-commerce

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shopsense AI , the company turning content into commerce through agentic AI, today announced the hire of Lisa Rowley as Head of Sales. In this role, Rowley will lead the company’s end-to-end sales strategy as Shopsense expands partnerships with brands and agencies.Rowley joins Shopsense as a proven sales builder with expertise helping marketers adopt and scale emerging platforms. An early sales hire at category-defining companies including Twitter, Pinterest, and Vidmob, she joined each pre-revenue, and helped scale revenue as those platforms became foundational parts of the modern marketing ecosystem. She helped build Twitter and was there through its IPO. Most recently at Vidmob, Rowley led U.S. sales, building the team and growing revenue from zero into the tens of millions as the company became a core creative technology partner for brands and agencies.“We hired Lisa to lead our sales efforts because she is a proven builder who deeply understands marketers and is obsessive about helping them win,” said Marissa Ramirez, Chief Commercial Officer at Shopsense AI. “She translates emerging products into clear, scalable value for brands and agencies. Our platform sits at the intersection of content, advertising, and commerce. We know Lisa can help usher our next phase of growth.”“I’m most proud of building and scaling sales teams that didn’t just grow revenue, but helped define entirely new categories,” said Rowley. “What drew me to Shopsense was the clarity of its vision and the magnitude of the opportunity. It felt like a familiar combination of my experience, at a moment when agentic commerce is still in its infancy.”As Head of Sales, Rowley will focus on accelerating agency and brand partnerships, defining a clear sales playbook, and building a scalable framework for how brands and retailers activate sponsored products across the open web.Education and adoption remain central challenges in the agentic commerce space, she noted. “Helping partners understand evolving consumer behavior and how new technologies fit into existing workflows is critical,” she said. “The companies that succeed will be the ones that make shoppable experiences feel seamless, measurable, and additive.”About Shopsense AIShopsense AI turns content into commerce. Using a patent-pending agentic AI system, Shopsense transforms articles, videos, and broadcasts into seamless, personalized shopping moments. Publishers unlock premium revenue. Retailers extend their retail media footprint into moments of real inspiration. Advertisers gain incremental performance at scale. With fast, low-lift integrations, Shopsense helps the open internet monetize more sustainably, meeting consumers where intent truly begins, inside the content they already love.

